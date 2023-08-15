Flash News: OKX Wallet's Web Extension Users Can Now Access Viti Diary, a Wine-Themed Learn-to-Earn Game

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 15, 2023.



OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access Viti Diary, a Wine-Themed Learn-to-Earn Game

OKX Wallet today announced that its users can now access Viti Diary, an immersive and engaging Web3 wine-themed game that combines trivia, winemaking and NFTs. With this integration, users can explore a wide variety of Viti Diary game modes via web extension, including:



Users can participate in a range of wine-related trivia. Each quiz consists of three levels tailored to accommodate different skill levels. By participating in these quizzes, players can earn rewards on a weekly basis. Wine making: By clicking "Create Wine" on Viti Diary, users can access a winemaking mechanism where they can combine the right grapes, tools, terroir and characters based on real-world pairings. Players can also purchase mystery boxes and interact with other in-game assets, such as wine NFTs, utility NFTs and character NFTs.

To access Viti Diary via web extension, users simply need to:



Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to Viti Diary via web extension



More on this integration can be found here.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

OKX Wallet also recently announced that it is now integrated with Matr1x, a play-to-earn shooting game with a cyberpunk setting. To celebrate, it launched a giveaway, giving users the chance to win one of the 15 advanced 'Battle Passes,' which are needed to access the Alpha testing phase of Matr1x's upcoming 'Mission Frontier.' Each Battle Pass NFT is valued at 200 USDT.



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

