ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Valued at $41.65 MN in 2022: Report Highlights Booming Demand for Energy-Efficient Automation Operators

The ANZ automatic garage door operator market will be valued at around $41.65 MN in 2022.

This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of garage door operators in the ANZ region. Further, the choice of products varies depending on the region's type and preference of garage door operators.

Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the ANZ automatic garage door operator market to gain access to commercially launched products.



Key Highlights

A boom in zero-energy building projects drives the demand for energy-efficient automation operators. Australia and New Zealand have worked toward developing zero-energy buildings by incorporating green construction and consumption methods, focusing on reducing the total energy consumption in buildings.

For instance, in Aotearoa, New Zealand, to ensure zero carbon building practices, the government focuses on restricting fossil fuel combustion in new buildings by 2026 and eradicating their use in new buildings by 2030 through the Building Code updates. Furthermore, the National Construction Code (NCC) obliges minimum energy efficiency performance requirements for new buildings in Australia.

Hence, these countries have standardized the norms to make buildings more efficient by installing higher insulation in the automated garage doors, ceilings, and doors with high thermal efficiency to reduce energy consumption. Regulations related to energy consumption and climate change control are evolving, pushing vendors to follow sustainable practices in the market.

The major market players focus on innovation to sustain their competitive edge. The market has been witnessing innovations in the automatic garage door operator market. For instance, integrated advanced LED lighting systems in openers, several new safety features, quiet operations, hi-tech garage door openers, and side mount opening systems are some major innovations introduced in the market.

A major demand for garage doors arises from the construction and real estate industries. Economic growth, rising population, and increased incomes expect to push the demand for new homes, thereby driving new residential building construction. Australia is anticipated to inaugurate several green projects during the forecast period, likely to be a major contributor to the fastest-growing sustainable construction market.

Several governments offer subsidies and funds for affordable housing, especially for low-income families. For instance, the Australian government offers a grant of $6,900 for first-home buyers in New South Wales and $13,800 in Victoria to boost the construction of new dwellings in the country.

However, trade tensions between countries harm APAC and North America markets and are not limited to China and the US. The global economy has improved and witnessed an upward curve. However, trade-related challenges (especially when China and the US are not only important countries from global economic and trade perspectives but also fenestration, as these two countries, along with India, Australia, and several south-east Asian countries, drive a significant volume of door operators), trade protectionism and barriers between major countries have acted as stalemates to market growth.

Key Vendors

Chamberlain Group

B&D Group

Gliderol

Steel-Line Garage Doors

Guardian

Other Prominent Vendors

Centurion Garage Doors

SOMMER Group

Marantec Group

Nu-Style Garage Doors

ECO Garage Doors

ASSA ABLOY

FAAC

Nice

Superlift Garage Door Openers

Gryphon Garage Doors

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $0.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter - 1: ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Overview

Chapter - 2: ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Projected Revenue

ANZ: Projected Revenue of Automatic Garage Door Operator Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Chapter - 3: ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Segmentation Data

ANZ: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)

Product Type Snapshot

Screw Driven

Chain Driven

Belt Driven

Others

ANZ: Projected Revenue by Sensor Type (2022-2028; (Revenue $Mn)

Sensor Type Snapshot

Infrared Sensor

Photoelectric Sensor

ANZ: Projected Revenue by Controller Type (2022-2028; (Revenue $Mn)

Controller Type Snapshot

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ANZ: Projected Revenue by Installation Type (2022-2028; (Revenue $Mn)

Installation Type Snapshot

New Construction

Replacement

ANZ: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2028; (Revenue $Mn)

Distribution Channel Snapshot

Offline

Online

ANZ: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; (Revenue $Mn)

End-User Snapshot

Residential

Commercial

Chapter - 4: ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Prospects & Opportunities

ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Trends

ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Drivers

ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Industry Overview

ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market - Competitive Landscape

ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market - Key Players

ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter - 6: Appendix

