Green Steel Market Surges Towards Net-Zero Emission Targets: Advancements in Sustainable Production Processes and Policy Incentives Propel Growth to Over 230 Million Tons by 2033

Green steel, a more sustainable and low-carbon alternative to traditional steel, is gaining traction as the steel industry seeks to reduce its environmental impact. With greenhouse gas emissions from steelmaking contributing to 8-9% of global fossil and industrial emissions, the development of green steel has become crucial to meet net-zero emission targets.

Green steel is produced using methods like hydrogen direct reduced iron, renewable energy, electrolysis, and carbon capture and storage, resulting in significantly lower lifetime emissions compared to conventional steelmaking. While green steel currently accounts for less than 1% of global steel production, the market is growing rapidly.

Thyssenkrupp AG recently secured a 2 billion euros state subsidy from the German government for its proposed green steel production. Estimates suggest that green steel production could reach over 230 million tons by 2033, driven by decreasing costs and policy incentives.

Agor Steel

Aperam BioEnergia

ArcelorMittal

Blastr Green Steel

Boston Metal

China Baowu Steel Group

GravitHy

Electra Steel

Hybrit Development

H2 Green Steel

IMP

JSW Steel

Magsort

Nippon Steel

Nucor

POSCO

Primetals

Reliance Steel

Salzgitter

SSAB

Steelanol

Sunvik Steels

Swiss Steel Group

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp

TKS

Triolex

Voestalpine

Void Metal

Opportunities and challenges for green steel. The role of hydrogen in green steel production. Analysis of green steel production processes, including Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), Electrolysis, Carbon Capture and Storage/Use, Biochar replacing coke, Hydrogen Blast Furnace, Renewable energy-powered processes, Flash ironmaking, Hydrogen Plasma Iron Ore Reduction, Ferrous Bioprocessing, and Microwave Processing. Analysis of advanced materials in green steel, such as Composite electrodes, Solid oxide materials, Hydrogen storage metals, Carbon composite steels, Coatings and membranes, Sustainable binders, Iron ore catalysts, Biosteel metallics, Carbon capture materials, and Waste gas utilization. Market analysis including prices, plants, market maps, SWOT analysis, market trends and opportunities, recent industry developments and innovations, market growth drivers, market challenges, and end-use industries including automotive, construction, machinery, electronics, etc. Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2033, segmented by end-use industry and region.

Research Methodology List of Acronyms Introduction The Global Market for Green Steel

4.1 Global Steel Production

4.1.1 Steel Prices

4.1.2 Green Steel Prices

4.2 Green Steel Plants, Current and Planned

4.3 Market Map

4.4 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Market Trends and Opportunities

4.6 Recent Industry Developments and Innovation

4.7 Market Growth Drivers

4.8 Market Challenges

4.9 End-use Industries

4.9.1 Automotive

4.9.1.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.1.2 Applications

4.9.2 Construction

4.9.2.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.2.2 Applications

4.9.3 Consumer Appliances

4.9.3.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.3.2 Applications

4.9.4 Machinery

4.9.4.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.4.2 Applications

4.9.5 Rail

4.9.5.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.5.2 Applications

4.9.6 Packaging

4.9.6.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.6.2 Applications

4.9.7 Electronics

4.9.7.1 Motivation for Use

4.9.7.2 Applications

4.10 Global Market Revenues 2018-2033

4.10.1 Total Market 2018-2033

4.10.2 By End-use Industry

4.10.3 By Region

4.10.3.1 North America

4.10.3.2 Europe

4.10.3.3 Asia Pacific

4.10.3.4 Middle East & Africa

4.10.3.5 South America

4.11 Competitive Landscape

4.12 Future Market Outlook Company Profiles (29 Company Profiles) References

