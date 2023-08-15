India Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Hyperscalers and Colocation Operators Fuel the Multi-Billion Boom

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India data center market is expected to reach a value of $9.96 billion by 2028 from 5.42 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.69%
This report analyses the India data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The India data center market is one of the most dynamic markets in the world and is among the developing data center market in the APAC region. The market is in the top hot form, witnessing several new data center investments from local and global operators.
Apart from the colocation operators, the country is also witnessing new investments from hyperscalers like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. The companies are developing their self-built facilities across the country.
Due to the growth in demand, India will be the most preferred market for data center providers. Implementing data localization laws will be a strong catalyst for growth in the coming years. The rise in the demand for entertainment, mobile gaming, and online content will be a strong force for data center development in the country.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and other States witness growth in AI, IoT, virtual reality, online payment systems, and smart solutions, attracting investments in the country. Some key colocation investors in the India data center market include Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, Sify Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Yotta Infrastructure, CtrlS, and others.
Microsoft and AWS are involved in self-built data centers in India, which might impact colocation take-up over the long term. It is most likely that Microsoft and AWS would require hundreds of megawatts of capacity to cope with the digitalization growth in the Indian market.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and India colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in India by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing India data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in India
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 100+
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 100+
- Coverage: 20+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in India
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Wholesale vs Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How big is the India data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the India data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across India during 2023-2028?
- What factors are driving the India data center market?
- Which all states are included in the India data center market report?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|India
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA)
- DEC Infra
- DSCO Group
- Emerge Engineering
- Nikom InfraSolutions
- Larsen & Toubro
- Prasa
- Listenlights
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- Turner & Townsend
- Tata Projects
- VASTUNIDHI
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Bloom Energy
- Blue Box by Swegon
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
- Legrand
- NetRack Enclosures
- Panduit
- Riello Elettronica
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CtrlS
- Cyfuture
- Equinix
- Nxtra by Airtel
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Reliance Jio
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Sify Technologies
- Web Werks
- Yotta Infrastructure
New Entrants
- AdaniConneX
- BAM Digital Realty
- CapitaLand
- Chindata Group
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Digital Edge
- EverYondr
- Lumina CloudInfra
- MetaEdge Platforms
- OVHcloud
- Princeton Digital Group
- VueNow Infotech
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Other States
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
