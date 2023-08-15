United States Pet Supplements Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Natural and Nourishing - Rising Demand for Herbal and Non-GMO Pet Supplements

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Pet Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pet supplements market was valued at $890.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,381.21 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

This report unveils a comprehensive exploration of the US pet supplements market. Through a meticulous analysis, it lays bare the market's size and forecast data, encapsulating the revenue generated by the sale of pet supplements.

The study is not confined to static figures; rather, it captures the dynamic essence of the market, considering its evolution from 2023 to 2028 in the United States. A meticulous examination of growth enablers, constraints, and trends forms the backbone of this study, offering a multifaceted understanding of the market's intricacies.

Both demand and supply aspects are illuminated, fostering a comprehensive comprehension of the market's dynamics. The profiles of prominent market players and leading companies further enrich the report's insights. In the realm of supplements, these mixtures that enhance animal feed or are directly administered to animals hold a vital role.

By providing additional nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, they elevate energy levels, sharpen focus, improve heart health, and bolster immune systems in pets. Offered in various forms – chewable tablets, powders, liquids, capsules, and gel capsules – these supplements cater to diverse preferences.

Notably, the rising disposable income among the US populace has spurred increased spending on pets, perpetuating growth in this domain.



The US pet supplements market is growing significantly due to a shift toward science-based and veterinarian-formulated supplements, high demand for natural/herbal pet supplements, increasing pet ownership, and rising consumer spending on pet health.

In the US pet supplements market, the demand for chewable is rising as they are easy to consume and offer complete absorption of nutrients. Chewing also helps reduce stress and improve the health of dogs, which drives the chewable market in the US.

Pet owner spending on pet food has significantly increased in recent years, driving the US pet supplements market during the forecast period.

Mars Petcare, Nestle, The J.M. Smucker Co., Nutramax Laboratories, PetIQ, and Wellness Pet Company are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Herbion, Healthy Breeds, Waggedy, PetLab Co., FoodScience, Codeage, Ready Pet Go, Zesty Paws, Swedencare, Virbac, NOW Foods, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Pet food companies are entering the pet supplements market in the US. For instance, Nulo and Open Farm are the recently launched pet supplements in the US market.

The demand for pet supplements that are herbal/natural and non-GMO is increasing in the US market. Many companies offer pet supplements for a specific application, such as hip & joints, which also help improve pets' overall health.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United States

