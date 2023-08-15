Wound Healing Technology Company Merakris Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics has added two new executives to its leadership team as it prepares to expand its product line and increase its investigational new drug programs aimed at treating patients with chronic skin and tissue wounds that fail to heal properly.



The Research Triangle Park-headquartered company is pioneering the development of a first-in-class biological drug product to promote healing of damaged tissue.

Roger Ilagan, Ph.D., has joined Merakris as Vice President, Research and Development, and Mark Rogers, MBA has been named Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

Dr. Ilagan has more than 15 years of experience in the early-stage development of regenerative medicines that include cell and gene therapies, exosome therapies, biomimetics, biological scaffolds and tissue-engineered organs. He has led product development teams from discovery through early phase clinical studies in multiple therapeutic areas.

Prior to joining Merakris, Dr. Ilagan was Vice President for Research and Chief Scientist at Pennsylvania-based Tavanta Therapeutics, a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for patients with high unmet needs. He was responsible for directing pharmacology and mechanism of action investigations for novel peptide/small molecule conjugates.

Dr. Ilagan also spent nearly 10 years at United Therapeutics in North Carolina, where he directed R&D programs for rare and orphan pulmonary diseases. While at the company, he led a first-in-human clinical trial and he and his team cleared one of the first US Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for an exosome product.

Dr. Ilagan earned his Ph.D. in cell biology from Duke University and has an undergraduate degree in biological sciences from the University of Missouri.

Rogers, who will lead Merakris’ IND projects and eventual Biological License Applications (BLAs) for wound healing products, brings more than 30 years of current Good Manufacturing Practice and current Good Tissue Practice (cGMP/cGTP) experience to his new role. He also will provide expert support in quality assurance, quality control and quality engineering.

During his career, Rogers has held positions of increasing responsibility at leading global pharmaceutical companies that include Glaxo, Bayer, Wyeth Vaccines, and Eli Lilly.

Before joining Merakris, he was Chief Quality and Regulatory Officer at Arizona-headquartered human cellular and tissue-based products company, Surgenex. He also worked at Georgia-based biomedical company MiMedx for eight years, where he contributed directly to that company’s dramatic sales growth.

Rogers holds a chemistry degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“We are delighted that Dr. Ilagan and Mark have joined our team at Merakris,” said company CEO Chris Broderick. “This is a crucial period in our company’s growth and development. They add a tremendous level of new product development and regulatory experience that we’ll need to satisfy evolving US Food and Drug Administration regulations around the creation and oversight of regenerative medicines.”

“As our clinical trial program moves into its later stages,” Broderick added, “the experience of Dr. Ilagan and Mark will be vital to our goal of becoming a leader in regenerative medicine.”

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris, founded in 2016, has as its mission to improve global patient outcomes through regenerative biotechnologies. The company is positioning itself to offer a first-in-class subcutaneous (below the skin) drug for venous leg ulcers and is evaluating other types of chronic wound therapies as well.

Its products include:

Dermacyte ® Amniotic Wound Care Liquid, a cell-free amniotic injection that is being developed under Merakris’ Investigational New Drug (IND) program for wound healing.





Amniotic Wound Care Liquid, a cell-free amniotic injection that is being developed under Merakris’ Investigational New Drug (IND) program for wound healing. Dermacyte ® Matrix, a human amniotic membrane tissue allograft that provides a protective covering for skin wounds and surgical sites.





Matrix, a human amniotic membrane tissue allograft that provides a protective covering for skin wounds and surgical sites. Opticyte® Matrix, which creates an ophthalmic barrier to the corneal surface of the eye and can be used with various ocular procedures.



Merakris also has a growing patent portfolio focused on personalized wound healing and tissue regeneration to address the unique needs of individual patients. In addition, it distributes amniotic tissue-based ophthalmic and wound covering products.

The company is conducting a multicenter clinical trial using Dermacyte Liquid to treat non-healing venous stasis ulcers of the lower extremity that haven’t responded effectively to standard wound care treatments.

The product is a cell-free amniotic therapy that works by stimulating skin cell migration and activating gene expression pathways that promote wound healing.

