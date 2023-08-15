Major Players in the Global Music Publishing Market: Sony Music, Universal Music, Warner/Chappell Forge Ahead with Strategic Partnerships and Product Launches

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music Publishing Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the growth of the global music publishing market, projecting it to reach $9.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Several factors contribute to this growth:

Key Drivers

Growing Music Industry: The overall growth of the music industry worldwide supports the expansion of the music publishing market. The increasing interest in music and passion for music, especially among the younger generation, has led to a rise in the number of concerts and live performances globally, thereby bolstering market growth. Demand for EDM: The growing demand for electronic dance music (EDM) has attracted large crowds to music festivals like Ultra Music Festival in Miami and the BPM Festival in Mexico. EDM's success is contributing to the growth of live music events globally. Shifting to Digital Revenue: The market is witnessing a shift from physical to digital music consumption. As more consumers adopt digital music streaming, the digital revenue sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the music publishing market.

Opportunities

Challenges

Regional Outlook

North America: North America is expected to hold a considerable share of the music publishing market, driven by wide acceptance of digital music distribution. The USA contributed the highest share, with numerous independent and traditional music publishing houses in the country offering opportunities for artists to showcase their talent.

Market Players

Major companies serving the global music publishing market include Sony Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., Broadcast Music Inc., Concord Music Group Inc., and others. Market players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to stay competitive in the market.

