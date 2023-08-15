Global Customer Information System Market Report 2023: ATS, Fathom, EG, Cayenta, Cogsdale & Ferranti Computer Systems at the Forefront

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Information System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Customer Information System Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Customer Information System estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $342.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Customer Information System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$342.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$742.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Customer Information System market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It covers the recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, offering an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region. Additionally, a historic review is provided, encompassing the years 2014 through 2021, providing insights into the market's evolution over time. Furthermore, a 16-year perspective is presented, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The analysis is further segmented into specific categories within the Customer Information System market, such as Solutions (Cloud and On-Premise), Water & Wastewater Management, Electricity & Power Management, and Utility Gas Management, allowing for a deeper understanding of their performance and potential growth opportunities.

This comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders seeking to understand the market dynamics and opportunities in the global Customer Information System industry from 2014 through 2030.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Customer Information System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



