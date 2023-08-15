Web3 Racing Platform Icon.X World to Test Drive Beta at Token2049, Tokyo Game Show and Philippine Blockchain Week

PARIS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icon.X World , a cutting-edge web3 car racing platform, is proud to announce the start of its Asia Tour which includes top web3 destinations such as Token2049 in Singapore, Tokyo Game Show, Philippine Blockchain Week, Coinfest Asia in Bali, Korea Blockchain Week and ETH Vietnam. Notably, their participation at Token2049 and Tokyo Game Show came about at the behest of well-established web3 gaming organization, Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA).

Other strategic alliances include recent event collaborations with key players in Formula One and Luxury Car Distribution, amongst them Alpine , Mirage and Aston Martin Racing.

"Our strategic alliances with these esteemed entities is a huge validation of the work we've been doing at Icon.X World," said Jonathan Behar , Icon.X CEO. "We're thrilled to be bringing these synergies to our platform and provide an unparalleled, immersive experience for our users."

Icon.X at Paris Blockchain Week 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93h0Hmq5oyw

The car racing simulator platform hosted the Mirage and Aston Martin racing team at the recent Paris Blockchain Week where their driver Valentin Hasse Clot test-drove the platform, issuing a challenge for people to beat his timing during the trade show, attracting significant interest from the likes of key players in Web3. The event came on the back of NFT Paris where Icon.X collaborated with Alpine NFT , the web3 arm of the Alpine Racing Team.

ICON.X collaborates with ALPINE NFT at NFT Paris

https://youtu.be/vZw4mbaSPjg

These strategic moves are launching Icon.X World as a transformative force in repositioning the world of esports and car racing, leveraging blockchain technology. The racing platform also recently received backing from web3 accelerator Native Capital , who will be leading the fundraising round on its Asia Tour.

A Truly Immersive Racing Experience with Digital Asset Ownership

Icon.X World offers an immersive and decentralized racing experience that uses blockchain and NFT technology to blur the lines between the real and digital world of car racing. Through the platform, users can experience the thrill of competition, claim ownership of their vehicles as digital assets, get unique car skins made by famous artists & earn rewards and even ascend to the top ranks of the racing world.

Currently, the platform is in closed beta where the company's expert team of developers work hand in hand with gaming enthusiasts who provide valuable feedback to finetune the platform. The aim is to ensure an authentic and immersive racing experience and the team continues to make the necessary optimizations and integrations as Icon.X heads towards public beta launch.

So far, the beta testers have praised Icon.X World for its high fidelity graphics, ultra-realistic gameplay, and innovative integration of blockchain technology. The platform's unique blend of gaming and blockchain technology promises to provide a racing experience that is as much about strategy and skill as it is about speed.

Revving Up for Public Beta Launch

The release of the beta version is slated for September 2023 during the massive Token2049 event in Singapore where participants will get to experience the decentralized car-racing eSport and enter the Daily Quest for a chance to win prizes and airdrops.

"We believe that Icon.X World will usher in a new era of esports and car racing," said Jonathan Behar. "The potential of this platform is vast, and we're just getting started!"

The beta launch of Icon.X World represents an exciting opportunity for gamers, car racing enthusiasts and blockchain pioneers to participate in the future of competitive decentralized esports with digital asset ownership. Icon.X World has dismantled the barrier between the real and digital world of car racing by creating the ultimate ultra-realistic racing experience where users can truly own their digital assets, thanks to NFTs.

Stay tuned for more updates as Icon.X World continues to break boundaries and redefine what is possible in the realms of esports and car racing.

About Icon.X World

Icon.X World is a cutting-edge, immersive, and decentralized eSport platform that blends the thrilling world of competitive car racing with the cutting-edge technology of blockchain and NFTs. It's the next evolution.

