Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Future Projections

The report provides a global market perspective on various specialties in the medical field, focusing on orthopedic surgery, cardiac surgery/interventional cardiology, gastroenterology endoscopy of esophageal, neurosurgery, surgical oncology, and other specialties.

It includes independent analyses of annual sales and projected % CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030 for each geographic region, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

The market presence of 3D printed surgical models is also evaluated, identifying key competitors in each region for the year 2023. The report offers valuable insights into the emerging trends and opportunities in the global medical specialties market, providing industry stakeholders with essential data to make informed decisions.



Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Printed Surgical Models estimated at US$513.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$559.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The 3D Printed Surgical Models market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$261.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

