Exploring Growth Opportunities: 4D Printing Industry Analysis

The report provides key insights into the 4D printing industry, including influencer market insights, world market trajectories, and the impact of COVID-19 and a potential global recession. The report also presents global key competitor percentage market share data for 2022 (E) and assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide for the same year.

The report focuses on select players in the 4D printing market, shedding light on their market presence and prominence in the industry.

Market trends and drivers are analyzed, highlighting the factors that are shaping the growth and development of the 4D printing industry.

The global market perspective section of the report covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Independent analysis of annual sales and projected % CAGR from 2022 through 2030 for 4D printing and programmable carbon fiber, wood, textiles, military & defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and other end-uses are provided for each region.

The extensive tables offer detailed past, current, and future analysis for 4D printing, programmable carbon fiber, wood, and textiles, as well as end-use sectors in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets, giving valuable insights for making informed decisions in the industry.

Global 4D Printing Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 4D Printing estimated at US$250.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Programmable Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain segment is readjusted to a revised 35.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.9% CAGR



The 4D Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$407.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.5% and 27.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR.

3D Systems Corporation

ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES)

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA

Exone Co.

Hewlett Packard Corp.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Self-assembly Lab

Stratasys Ltd.

