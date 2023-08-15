BFSI Sector to Drive Credit Risk Management Market to $6.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Risk Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global credit risk management market, focusing on various geographic regions and applications within the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, and Other sectors. The study covers both historical data (years 2014 to 2021) and future projections (years 2022 to 2030) for each region and application.

In the global market perspective, the report analyzes annual sales figures in US$ thousand and calculates the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period from 2022 to 2030. The report also offers a 16-year perspective for each region, presenting a percentage breakdown of value sales in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The geographic regions covered in the analysis include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. For each region, the report identifies key competitors and evaluates their market presence as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial for the year 2023 (E).

The report then delves into individual country analyses for major economies within each region, providing detailed insights into the credit risk management market in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and various European, Asian, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African countries.

Within each country analysis, the report examines credit risk management applications in BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, and Other sectors. It includes recent past, current, and future sales analyses in US$ thousand for the years 2022 to 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR. Additionally, the report offers a 16-year perspective for each country, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Overall, this comprehensive market analysis provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders, helping them understand market trends, opportunities, and challenges, as well as make informed decisions in the evolving global credit risk management market.

Global Credit Risk Management Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Credit Risk Management estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Retail & Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $465.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.3% CAGR



The Credit Risk Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 15.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ACTICO GmbH

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

Finastra (Turaz Global S.a r.l)

Fiserv Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Resolver Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2420q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment