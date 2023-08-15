Global Allografts Market Analysis: Uncovering Growth Opportunities and Trends 2022-2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allografts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the allografts market, analyzing annual sales data from 2014 to 2030. The report covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It offers independent analysis of sales in US$ thousand and percentage CAGR for allografts and specific types like Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Machined Allograft, Soft Tissue Allograft, and more. Additionally, the report includes a 16-year perspective, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This comprehensive analysis helps stakeholders in the orthopedic, dentistry, wound care, spinal, trauma, hospitals, specialized clinics, and other end-use sectors make informed decisions in the industry.



Global Allografts Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Allografts estimated at US$620.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$488.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Machined Allograft segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $169.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Allografts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

