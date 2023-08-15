Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Forecasted to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aromatherapy Diffusers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for aromatherapy diffusers, focusing on key geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report presents both historical data (years 2014 to 2021) and future projections (years 2022 to 2030) for annual sales in US$ thousand and the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region.

The market is segmented into different types of aromatherapy diffusers, including ultrasonic, nebulizers, evaporative, and heat diffusers. Additionally, the report covers the residential, commercial, spa & relaxation, eCommerce, retailers, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and other distribution channels within the aromatherapy diffusers market.

This comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights for industry stakeholders, helping them understand market trends, opportunities, and challenges in the evolving global aromatherapy diffusers market.



Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aromatherapy Diffusers estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nebulizers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $571.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Aromatherapy Diffusers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$571.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$909.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

