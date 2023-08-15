Global Market Perspective on Internet Services Amidst Supply Chain Disruptions and Geopolitical Tensions

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Market Perspective" section of the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Internet Services market from 2014 to 2030.

It includes insights on annual sales in US$ million for various years, such as 2022 to 2030, and percentage CAGR for Internet Services in different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The report also presents a historical review of Internet Services sales data from 2014 to 2021.

The analysis encompasses various connection types like Fiber Optics, Wireless, Satellite, Cable, and Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), and their market presence categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Moreover, the report analyzes the market for different end-use sectors, such as Business, Household, and Other End-Uses.

The data presented in this section can help industry stakeholders understand the market trends, growth prospects, and key competitors in each region for strategic decision-making.



Global Internet Services Market to Reach $916.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet Services estimated at US$487.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$916.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fiber Optics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$317.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $147.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Internet Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$147.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$157.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Atos SA

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

CGI Group, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CTS Telecom Inc.

Dell EMC

Dell Technologies

Ericsson AB

General Electric Company

Google LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

HP, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Infosys Ltd.

Livion Oy

Microsoft Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

