Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2023-2028: Featuring Key Players Fresenius Medical Care, Genova Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare & More

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical laboratory services market is projected to grow from USD 261.01 billion in 2023 to USD 357.44 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

COVID-19 Impact on the Clinical Laboratory Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the clinical laboratory services market. During the pandemic, there was an increase in demand for clinical diagnostics and testing technology, including molecular and serological testing for severe COVID-19 infections, leading to an overall increase in demand for clinical laboratory services. Many companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, launched new products to enhance COVID-19 testing capacity.

Drivers of Market Growth

The market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing demand for accurate and early disease diagnosis techniques, and the growing burden of cancer. The demand for clinical diagnostic tests is increasing due to the rising burden of diseases like cancer and tuberculosis. The increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis and the launch of technologically advanced products are also contributing to the market's growth.

Challenges

However, the clinical laboratory services market may face challenges due to stringent regulatory issues in various countries and a lack of skilled laborers.

Market Trends

The report highlights that the independent and reference laboratories segment is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. In highly populated and developing countries like India and China, independent laboratories have a significant opportunity to fill the gap of clinical service providers, leading to an increase in the number of such laboratories. The segment is experiencing consolidation as players focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Regional Dominance

North America is expected to dominate the clinical laboratory services market due to the presence of key players, government organizations creating awareness, and the high burden of target and chronic diseases in the region. Acquisitions, partnerships, and new launches are also contributing to the market's growth in North America.

Key Players

Charles River Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

OPKO Health

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Cerba HealthCare

SYNLAB International GmbH

A.P Moller Holding (Unilabs)

Enzo Clinical Labs

Genova Diagnostics

H.U. Group Holdings Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dftxdf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment