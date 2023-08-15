Global Blood Plasma Market Surges to $56.55 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Plasma-derived Therapies and Growing Geriatric Population

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Plasma Market: Analysis By Demand, By Production Capacity, By Type, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood plasma market in 2022 was valued at US$35.14 billion and is expected to reach US$56.55 billion by 2028, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.25%, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

In 2022, the global blood plasma market witnessed a supply of 54.75 million liters, while the global demand reached 72 million liters.

Blood plasma, the liquid component of blood, plays a vital role in the field of medicine. Comprising proteins, hormones, electrolytes, and antibodies, it serves as a crucial resource for various therapeutic applications. Blood plasma holds significant medical importance due to its use in treating a wide range of conditions.

Plasma-derived therapies, derived from blood plasma, have proven essential in the management of immune disorders, bleeding disorders, and rare diseases. Products such as immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, and albumin derived from plasma have saved countless lives and improved patients' quality of life.

The rise in prevalence of life-threatening disorders such as immunodeficiency, the rise in geriatric population, and growth in adoption of blood plasma derivatives products are expected to drive the blood plasma market. Moreover, advances in plasma fractionation technologies, increasing awareness of the benefits of plasma-derived therapies, and the potential for personalized medicine contribute to the sector's positive outlook.

Global Blood Plasma Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The increasing demand for immunoglobulins in therapeutic treatments has emerged as a significant driving factor for the blood plasma market. Immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, are proteins produced by the immune system to identify and neutralize harmful substances such as bacteria and viruses. They play a crucial role in fighting off infections and providing immunity. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the therapeutic potential of immunoglobulins in treating various medical conditions. Further, the market is expected to increase due to increasing plasma centers and plasma collection, aging population, rising prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and rising incidence of hemophilia.

Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as availability of alternatives and regulatory and safety considerations. Blood plasma is a crucial component in various medical therapies, including immunoglobulin therapy and coagulation factor replacement. However, ensuring the safety and regulatory compliance of blood plasma products has presented challenges. One major concern is the risk of transmitting infectious diseases through blood plasma. To mitigate this risk, strict regulations and testing protocols are imposed on blood plasma collection, processing, and distribution. The screening and testing processes are time-consuming and expensive, leading to higher production costs for plasma-derived products. These costs are eventually passed on to patients and healthcare systems, making these therapies less accessible and affordable.

Trends: A major trend gaining pace in blood plasma market is expansion of plasma fractionation facilities. Plasma fractionation is the process of separating plasma into its various components, including proteins, enzymes, and antibodies, for the development of therapeutic products. The expansion of plasma fractionation facilities has played a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for plasma-derived therapies. With the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring these therapies, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia, and autoimmune diseases, there is a need for larger and more efficient facilities to process plasma and produce the necessary products. The expansion of these facilities enables higher production volumes, ensuring a sufficient supply of plasma-derived therapies to meet the needs of patients worldwide. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of blood plasma market during the forecasted period include explosive growth of cell & gene therapies in development, increasing adoption of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The blood plasma market is consolidated with the presence of few number of players dominating worldwide. Compliance with regulatory requirements can be challenging for smaller players, leading to consolidation in the market as larger companies with greater resources and infrastructure dominate.

Key players of the blood plasma market are:

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Octapharma

LFB S.A.

Taibang Biotech Group Inc. (China Biologic Products)

Key players are establishing and expanding their plasma collection centers to ensure a consistent supply of source blood plasma, allowing them to meet the growing demand for plasma-derived therapies. Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios, expand their market reach, and strengthen their position in the blood plasma market.

Given the regulatory scrutiny surrounding plasma-derived therapies, companies are emphasizing stringent quality control measures and safety standards to gain a competitive edge.

For instance, on April 25 2022, Grifols announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, a German company that holds 89.88% of the ordinary shares and 1.08% of the preferred shares of Biotest AG, a European healthcare company specialized in innovative hematology and clinical immunology.

The Biotest AG acquisition is a strategic transaction that would contribute to expanding and diversifying Grifols' plasma supply; strengthening the company's operations and revenues in Europe, Middle East and Africa; and supporting the company's economic performance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $56.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Blood Plasma Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Blood Plasma Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Blood Plasma Market by Type (Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factors and Others)

3.1.4 Global Blood Plasma Market by Application (Immunodeficiency Diseases, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Hemophilia and Other)

3.1.5 Global Blood Plasma Market by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others)

3.1.6 Global Blood Plasma Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)

3.2 Global Blood Plasma Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Blood Plasma Market by Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Immunoglobulin Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Albumin Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Coagulation Factors Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Blood Plasma Types Market by Value

3.3 Global Blood Plasma Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Blood Plasma Market by Application: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Immunodeficiency Diseases Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Hypogammaglobulinemia Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Hemophilia Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Blood Plasma Applications Market by Value

3.4 Global Blood Plasma Market: End User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Blood Plasma Market by End User: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Hospitals Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Clinics Blood Plasma Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Other Blood Plasma End Users Market by Value

3.5 Global Blood Plasma Market Demand & Supply: An Analysis

3.5.1 Global Blood Plasma Market by Demand & Supply: An Overview

3.5.2 Global Blood Plasma Market by Demand

3.5.3 Global Blood Plasma Market by Supply

3.5.4 Global Blood Plasma Market Supply by Collection Type (Source and Recovered)

3.5.5 Global Source and Recovered Blood Plasma Market by Supply



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Blood Plasma Market

5.1.2 Decreased Plasma Collections per Centre Due to COVID

5.1.3 Post COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Immunoglobulin in Therapeutic Treatments

6.1.2 Increasing Plasma Centers and Plasma Collection

6.1.3 Aging Population

6.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

6.1.5 Rising Incidence of Hemophilia

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Availability of Alternatives

6.2.2 Regulatory and Safety Considerations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Explosive Growth of Cell & Gene Therapies in Development

6.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

6.3.3 Expansion of Plasma Fractionation Facilities



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Blood Plasma Players by Market Share

7.2 Global Blood Plasma Market Players: Major Plasma-derived Drugs

7.3 The US Blood Plasma Market Players by Plasma Collection Centers



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xsjdr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment