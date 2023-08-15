Global Biomanufacturing Viral Detection Market Set to Surpass $1.15 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Biopharmaceutical Utilization

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market, valued at $0.474 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $1.15 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing utilization of biopharmaceutical products and technological advancements in the viral testing industry.

Market Segmentation

Offering Type : Consumables, Instruments, Services The consumables segment dominated the market in 2022, fueled by the growing adoption of kits, assays, and accessories for viral testing during biomanufacturing processes.

: Consumables, Instruments, Services Technology : PCR, ELISA, Flow Cytometry, Plaque Assay, Others PCR, a widely-used molecular biology technique, held the major share in 2022 due to its effectiveness in identifying and measuring viral nucleic acids during biopharmaceutical production.

: PCR, ELISA, Flow Cytometry, Plaque Assay, Others Application : Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing, Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing, Stem Cell Products Manufacturing, Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing The blood and blood products manufacturing segment led the market in 2022, as viral testing is crucial in verifying the safety and quality of these biomanufactured products.

: Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing, Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing, Stem Cell Products Manufacturing, Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing End User : Life Science Companies, Testing Laboratories, CROs and CDMOs The life science companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, emphasizing the importance of viral detection and quantification in medication development, production, and evaluation.

: Life Science Companies, Testing Laboratories, CROs and CDMOs Region : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa North America held the largest share (38.72%) in 2022, owing to the presence of key players and increased funding. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.47% during 2023-2032, driven by continuous R&D and a supportive regulatory landscape.

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers : Rising utilization of biopharmaceuticals and technological advancements in viral detection and quantification.

: Rising utilization of biopharmaceuticals and technological advancements in viral detection and quantification. Market Restraints : High cost of advanced viral detection equipment and lack of trained professionals in viral detection and quantification.

: High cost of advanced viral detection equipment and lack of trained professionals in viral detection and quantification. Market Opportunities: Increasing need for viral contamination considerations in the development of cell and gene therapies.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

