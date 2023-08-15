Mississauga Housing Crisis: Dundas Landowners Association Calls for Immediate Action on Development Delays

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dundas Landowners Association (DLA) is sounding the alarm on Mississauga's urgent housing crisis, emphasizing the need for swift approvals for the 543-unit rental development at 1000 and 1024 Dundas St. E., proposed by a fellow DLA member, the Ahmed Group.

Key Points:

"It's perplexing that a proposal for a 25-storey hotel can pass with ease, yet a residential building of the same stature addressing our dire housing crisis faces a convoluted and extended approval process. I don't understand the difference between a hotel and residential apartments when it comes to land use compatibility,” remarks Bob Rabbito, a DLA member and owner of Trutone Electronics, a small business at 980 Dundas St. E.

More than 14 studies commissioned by the Ahmed Group affirm the project's compatibility with Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc., whose operations are significantly distanced from Dundas Street East. Although not needed for compatibility, Ahmed Group has proposed Class 4 to allow for Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc.’s unhindered future expansion.

Over 14 studies by Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin Inc.,

world renowned land use compatibility engineers for Ahmed Group.

Historical Class 4 precedents, such as Artisan Towns at 1725 Barbertown Road adjacent to ADM Mills, and Lakeview Village at 1082 Lakeshore Road East adjacent to a large Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, demonstrate that residential and industrial uses can harmoniously coexist in Mississauga, and much closer together. Notably, on Toronto's scenic Harbourfront, the iconic Pier 27 multi tower residential development built immediately adjacent to Redpath Sugar’s Refinery operations implemented innovative solutions allowed for under a Class 4 classification, to effectively address compatibility concerns, resulting in a harmonious urban setting.





Redpath Sugar Refinery adjacent to Pier 27 Condos,

a multi tower high rise development on Toronto’s Harbourfront.

The DLA views the implementation of a Class 4 - a noise classification that is intended to apply to urban areas intended for development - as a win-win: it allows industries to secure their future expansions while addressing the housing crisis through essential residential developments.

“If I’m not permitted to construct much needed housing, I fully intend to develop a hotel on my land which is the highest and best use permitted under current zoning,” said Paul Tavora, of Tavora Supermarket, a DLA member and small business landowner at 1030 Dundas St. E.

Given that the Ahmed Group has appealed the City’s indecision regarding their project to the Ontario Land Tribunal, the DLA is optimistic. The DLA’s optimism stems from the OLT's consistent endorsements of Class 4 and its recognition in previous decisions, including over the objections of City of Mississauga Council, that residential and manufacturing uses can coexist harmoniously with appropriate mitigation.

“Forcing projects into the OLT is an unnecessary waste of time and resources for everyone. City Council needs to stop talking, and start acting. They need to cut red tape, step up and make good decisions that don't waste taxpayer’s money,” said Drago Vuckovic of Ashley Group, a DLA member and owner of the lands at 918, 920 and 922 Dundas St. E.

The DLA is encouraged by City Council’s willingness to engage in settlement discussions, as recommended in City Staff’s report to the City’s Planning and Development Committee on June 2, 2023. The DLA urges all stakeholders to partake in constructive dialogues, striving for a mutually beneficial resolution.

"With the city's housing crisis intensifying, evidence-based solutions are paramount. The joint funding of $675 million by all three levels of government for the Dundas BRT and other related projects - including a major transit station adjacent to these lands - is a clear indicator that this is where high density housing is intended," states Stephen Sparling, President of the DLA. “This project is completely aligned with the government's objectives and has already been studied at length by the Region of Peel.”

Major transit station areas “are intended to be developed as high density, mixed-use, transit-supportive neighbourhoods that provide access to local amenities, jobs, housing, and recreation opportunities.” - Region of Peel (emphasis added)

The DLA believes Mississauga’s housing crisis isn’t just numbers on paper—it’s about real families, dreams, and communities. When groups like the Ahmed Group encounter barriers, it echoes a larger narrative of missed opportunities. The DLA asks City Council and all stakeholders to remember the people behind the statistics. Now, more than ever, decisive and immediate action is imperative to secure a stable housing future for all Mississauga residents. The City stands at a pivotal crossroads—either it addresses the housing crisis proactively or faces the repercussions of inaction.