Global Cyclohexylbenzene Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Rising Manufacturing and Demand for Electronics Fuelling Demand for Cyclohexylbenzene

The global cyclohexylbenzene market is projected to experience growth from $2.49 billion in 2022 to $2.59 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Further expansion is anticipated, with the market reaching $2.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6%.

Driving Force: Rising Growth in the Electronics Industry

The growth of the electronics industry is set to drive the cyclohexylbenzene market. This sector not only contributes to economic development but also generates employment and accelerates progress in various domains. Cyclohexylbenzene plays a crucial role in the electronics industry, serving as an anti-overcharge additive in electric and electronic LCDs.

For instance, India's Ministry of Electronics & IT projected substantial growth in electronic product manufacturing, aiming to transform the country into a $300 billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse. The spectrum of electronic products includes mobile phones, IT hardware, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, auto electronics, electronic components, and more. The increasing manufacturing and demand for electronics will consequently fuel the demand for cyclohexylbenzene.

Product Innovation: A Key Market Trend

A notable trend in the cyclohexylbenzene market is the emphasis on product innovation by major players to gain a competitive edge. Market leaders are dedicating efforts to develop innovative cyclohexylbenzene products.

For instance, Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd., based in Canada, introduced a novel high-purity cyclohexylbenzene product. This high-quality cyclohexylbenzene possesses characteristics suitable for advanced applications, making it an ideal displayer material. Furthermore, it enhances lithium-ion battery circulation patterns when used as an additive in the battery's electrolyte.

Industry Acquisitions for Expansion

In November 2021, US-based investment company KKR & Co Inc. acquired Biosynth Carbosynth, a Switzerland-based provider of carbohydrates, nucleosides, and enzyme substrates. This acquisition has led to the global expansion of Biosynth Carbosynth's business activities.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Dominance and Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the cyclohexylbenzene market in 2022. Moreover, this region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players in the Cyclohexylbenzene Market

Prominent players in the cyclohexylbenzene market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, TCI Chemicals, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Alfa Chemistry, Schultz Canada Chemicals Limited, Biosynth International Inc., Henan Tianfu Chemicals Company Limited, Syntechem Company Limited, Amadis Chemical Company Limited, Hairui Chemical, Oakwood Chemical, Dynovac, and Anshika Polysurf Limited. These players contribute to the market's growth and innovation through their diverse offerings and strategic approaches.

