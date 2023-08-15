ShorePoint Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Private Companies for Second Year

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America for the second year in a row.

“Our federal customers are prioritizing cyber resiliency and we have been laser-focused on building solutions that help them confront the increasing number and complexity of cyber threats,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint. “It’s tremendously rewarding to see that our employees’ commitment to delivering on our customers’ mission is fueling our growth and earning Inc. 5000 recognition for the second year in a row.”

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list experienced a remarkable rate of growth over the past three years, navigating inflationary pressure, a rising cost of capital and persistent hiring challenges.

For ShorePoint, the federal government’s pursuit of cyber resilience is driving growth for the elite cybersecurity firm. The company is ranked number 2,624 on the full list, 191 among IT services companies and 147 in Virginia.

The complete list of the 2023 Inc. 5000 will be published at Inc.com on August 15, 2023.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

