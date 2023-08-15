Avint Earns Prestigious Inc. 5000 Recognition for Tremendous Growth

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avint LLC, an innovative federal cybersecurity and management consulting firm, today announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list for the first time. The prestigious award is a prime signal of the company’s success and continued growth.



“It’s beyond rewarding to earn a place on the Inc. 5000 list, as it demonstrates our commitment to growing while we support our federal customers on their vital mission to protect our national security,” said Marcie Nagel, founder and CEO of Avint. “I want to thank our customers for their trust and our team’s dedication to going above and beyond. Without them, this achievement wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Inc. 5000 list highlights private U.S. companies that have demonstrated consistent, successful revenue growth over the last three years.

This recognition follows the recent launch of the company’s first-in-market cybersecurity product, the Avint Risk Enumeration Algorithm (AREA), a cutting-edge tool that helps federal agencies pinpoint and prioritize their cyber vulnerabilities.

Avint is ranked 2,996 among the 2023 Inc. 5000 honorees. The full list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

