Text Request Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Year Straight

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request , the industry leading business text messaging platform, has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies. This is the third consecutive year Text Request has been recognized by Inc., coming in at #1,341 with a 3-year growth rate of 441%.

“To be able to sustain this kind of triple-digit growth for so long is a huge testament to our team,” said Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. “Over the past few years, the markets have been way up and way down. It hasn’t been easy, yet every person on this team has shown up every day to serve customers and help them move their businesses forward.”

The Inc. 5000 list is published annually, with rankings of private businesses in America based on revenue metrics achieved throughout the previous three calendar years. In addition to this recognition, Text Request has received a steady string of awards, including Best Places to Work designations and other Fastest Growing Companies recognitions. The company also continues to release new product features and improvements, including a review management platform, an automated Zipwhip migration tool , and text-to-pay feature.

