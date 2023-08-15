Navigating Trends and Challenges: Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2023

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leading players in the sustainable athleisure sector including Pact LLC, Adidas AG, PANGAEA, and more are driving remarkable growth in this dynamic market. The global sustainable athleisure market has surged from $86.47 billion in 2022 to $94.01 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

Despite these positive trends, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has cast uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the short term. This conflict has sparked economic sanctions, price fluctuations in commodities, and disruptions in supply chains, contributing to inflation across various sectors and regions.

Nevertheless, the sustainable athleisure market is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, projected to reach a valuation of $125.22 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Diverse Range of Sustainable Materials Driving Market Growth

The sustainable athleisure market encompasses a variety of materials including hemp fiber, bamboo, merino wool, cotton, and recycled synthetics. These materials contribute to the "athleisure" look, a blend of style and comfort suitable for both athletic activities and everyday wear. Such products are designed to not only provide consumers with high-performance activewear but also to prioritize environmental sustainability.

Global Market Analysis and Trends

The North American region dominated the sustainable athleisure market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing comprehensive insights into various global markets.

Product Types and Distribution Channels

The sustainable athleisure market is categorized into mass and premium segments, with premium offerings characterized by organic, eco-friendly materials that command a higher cost. The market is accessible through online and offline distribution channels, catering to both men and women seeking sustainable activewear options.

Promoting Fitness and Sustainability Hand in Hand

The increasing awareness of physical fitness is expected to propel sustainable athleisure market growth. As health and wellness take center stage, individuals are incorporating physical activities into their routines to improve overall well-being. Sustainable athleisure aligns with these lifestyle choices, offering environmentally conscious activewear that caters to comfort and performance needs.

Innovative Trends and Collaborations

The adoption of recycled materials to produce sportswear is a notable trend in the sustainable athleisure market. Leading brands are utilizing waste plastic and recycled fabrics to create eco-friendly products, reflecting a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Collaborations are also shaping the market landscape. In February 2020, Puma partnered with a recycling company to launch a collection made entirely from recycled plastic. Similarly, H&M collaborated with P.E Nation to introduce sustainable athleisure styles using eco-friendly materials.

Comprehensive Market Insights

The countries covered in the sustainable athleisure market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA. This comprehensive market research report equips stakeholders with in-depth analysis, statistics, regional shares, trends, and opportunities necessary to thrive in the sustainable athleisure industry.

Unlocking Sustainable Athleisure Market Potential

The sustainable athleisure market holds significant promise for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities. "Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2023" is a strategic tool that empowers decision-makers with vital information to navigate this thriving market's trends and challenges over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Choose "Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2023"

Gain insights into global market trends across 50+ geographies

Understand the market's COVID-19 impact and response

Assess how the Russia-Ukraine conflict affects commodity supply and market dynamics

Measure the impact of global inflation on market growth

Develop regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis

Identify high-potential growth segments for strategic investment

Outperform competitors with informed decision-making backed by forecast data

Benchmark your performance against key competitors

Leverage reliable, high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pact LLC

Adidas AG

PANGAIA

Patagonia Inc.

Nike Inc.

Vuori Inc

Athleta

Levi's

Alternative Apparel

H&M Conscious

Eileen Fisher

Hanesbrands Inc

Fashionable Inc.

Vera Bradley

Verloop

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adgqp7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment