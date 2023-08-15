Carhartt Inc. and CorVel Corporation Named Risk Management Team of the Year in 2023 U.S. Insurance Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carhartt Inc., one of America’s leading manufacturers of durable workwear and outdoor apparel, and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, were named Risk Management Team of the Year during a live award presentation on July 19, 2023, hosted by Business Insurance. The 2023 U.S. Insurance Awards highlights exceptional work by insurance professionals working at companies across the commercial insurance industry including retail brokers, TPAs, insurers, reinsurers and more.



Carhartt’s Safety Team worked to create ergonomic solutions to address potential workplace injuries as a result of changing manufacturing models. CorVel partnered with Carhartt to provide continuous program results as AI-driven VelocityEHS was implemented. Carhartt utilized feedback provided by VelocityEHS Ergonomics to analyze employees performing their duties, modify workstations, and counsel associates on how to avoid repetitive stress injuries.

Due to the work of the risk management team, Carhartt was able to experience a 92% decrease in total incurred claims at their Irvine, KY, sewing facility. The program was so successful that it was also implemented at other facilities.

“We are honored to be selected for this award in recognition of our innovative approach to preventing injuries and safeguarding the well-being of our employees,” said Ashley Arvin, Safety Specialist/WC Administrator at Carhartt. “Our solution combined artificial intelligence technology with individualized interventions for a balanced ‘high tech, high touch’ approach.”

“The work done by the Carhartt risk management team is an inspiring example of pushing the envelope on innovation, combining the power of AI with a personalized approach to injury prevention,” said Michael Combs, CorVel CEO and President.

The Business Insurance U.S. Insurance Awards winners will appear in the September 2023 issue of Business Insurance.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

