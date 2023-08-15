China Construction Industry Report 2023: Output to Expand by 3.6% in Real Terms in 2023, Owing to a Significant Increase in infrastructure and Energy and Utilities Construction - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction industry in China is estimated to expand by 3.6% in real terms in 2023, owing to a significant increase in infrastructure and energy and utilities construction.
According to China Government Network, the construction industry's business activity index increased to a score of 63.9 in March 2023, up from scores of 60.2 in February and 56.4 in January 2023, indicating expansion as scores above 50 represent growth.
In addition, 28 of 31 Chinese provinces recorded Y-o-Y growth in construction output in Q1 2023, with Jiangsu registering growth of 6.7%, output in Zhejiang increasing by 6.1%, and construction in Guangdong expanding by 11.8%.
The construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 4.4% between 2024 and 2027, supported by investment in infrastructure projects as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) (2021-2025). The plan has 20 quantitative targets under five categories: economic development; innovation; people's well-being; green development; and food and energy security.
In 2022, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 109 fixed asset investment projects worth CNY1.5 trillion ($222.4 billion), primarily in the transport infrastructure, energy, water conservation and information infrastructure sectors.
GlobalData
