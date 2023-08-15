Advanced Air Mobility Companies Turn to Schubeler for Electric Fans

Bad Lippspringe, Germany, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schubeler Founder and CTO Daniel Schubeler gestures to a large testing stand, upon which is mounted the company’s biggest and boldest product launch in more than 25 years. “This is eP05-21 … designed specifically to power both manned and unmanned electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts,” explains Schubeler. As a colleague powers up the unit, a quiet but powerful whir of electric propulsion builds to a crescendo as the electric ducted fan reaches full power.

“eP05-21 is the first in a new line of Aerospace-specific products that will be referred to as Schubeler Aero. It’s tested and proven technology; we’ve completed intense wind tunnel testing in July as well as successful integration in actual eVTOL aircraft.” Schubeler then points to a video display and talks through the key product specifications for the eP05-21:

Diameter: 524mm

DC Power Input: 21kW

Static Thrust: 680N

Flight Speed Range: 0-45m/s

“With a sub-60V architecture, this product is ready to be tested in connection with eVTOL aircraft development projects,” adds Schubeler.

Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO mdGroup (parent company of Schubeler) says, “What Daniel and his team have achieved here is remarkable. Building on 25 years of electric propulsion and turbomachinery experience, the company is now making a big entry into aerospace and specifically, the Advanced Air Mobility segment.”

About Schubeler

A globally recognized expert in electric propulsion systems, Schubeler offers off-the-shelf electric ducted fans and custom made propulsion solutions to a wide variety of customers in need of aerospace and turbomachinery components.

Founded in 1997, Schubeler has been relentlessly pursuing innovation in the field of electric propulsion systems. With an initial focus on electric CFRP axial fans for the sports and hobby sector, Schubeler built its reputation meeting the needs of demanding customers with a passion for high-end aeromodelling. By doing so, Schübeler gained invaluable experience that enabled it to solve special propulsion problems for commercial applications after its aeromodelist customers started introducing Schubeler products into their professional projects as a novel solution for achieving thrust, volume flow and/or pressure in highly challenging environments.

A growing customer base made of international companies and start-ups driven by the ever-expansive electrification of traditional industries helped propel Schubeler as a global leader in electric propulsion. True to its founding in 1997, from theory to application, the company continuously develops, tests and manufactures innovative, high-performance and high efficiency propulsion systems.

