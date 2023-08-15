FischTank PR Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2023 List of America’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, B2B technologies, healthcare/biotech, real estate and professional services, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. FischTank earned the rank of 4,242 with a three-year growth percentage of 104%. It is the third consecutive year FischTank has received the honor.



The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“FischTank's Inc. 5000 inclusion was made possible by our colleagues, strategic partners and clients, all of whom have helped this firm mature into the group we are today,” said Eric Fischgrund, founder of FischTank PR. “We're especially happy to celebrate the achievement in our tenth year of business, a milestone we look forward to commemorating as we wind down 2023. Building a business takes a village, and I'm appreciative of the one in our corner.”

FischTank’s growth was fueled by its increased client activity in high-growth verticals spanning sustainability/climate tech, B2B technologies like AI, ML, and robotics, and healthcare. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service communications and marketing firm serving clients spanning various industries, including but not limited to cleantech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare and biotech, real estate and professional services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter - @Fisch_Tank.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

