DZS to Debut Multiple BABA-Ready Network Edge Innovations at Fiber Connect 2023 to Accelerate Bridging the Digital Divide

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software-defined solutions, will be showcasing many of its latest innovations and expert insights at Fiber Connect 2023, the world’s leading optical fiber business technology event, hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association and taking place in Orlando, Florida, August 20 - 23.



With bridging the digital divide being a pervasive theme on most attendees minds, DZS will highlight on the show floor a variety of disruptive and Build America, Buy America (BABA)-ready Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE and Cloud EDGE solutions targeting this challenge and opportunity, including its recently launched DZS FiberWay solutions, the industry’s first comprehensive hardened edge broadband offering designed to address the needs of reaching unserved and underserved markets. A Platinum Sponsor of the event, DZS leaders will also be providing fresh perspectives across a wide array of speaking topics at the event, including a keynote panel on the influence of “AI on In-Home Experience” as well as breakouts focused on last-mile and middle-mile technologies and regulatory insights.

“DZS is excited about Fiber Connect 2023 and the potential it offers for us to increase the market’s awareness of our game-changing vision and technology,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “We have enhanced our existing solutions and continue to bring to market new innovations designed to meet the challenges of bridging the digital divide in the short term while reimagining how to meet the emerging requirements across both access and transport while keeping OPEX to a minimum. Our breakthroughs are giving our customers clear competitive advantages, including: significantly lowering deployment and operating costs minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO); the proven ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences; reducing churn and improving Net Promoter Scores (NPS); and increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).”

DZS will demonstrate many of its recent pioneering advancements at Fiber Connect 2023 booth #403, such as:

DZS Xtreme , which leverages proven AI for automated, cross-domain network and service orchestration. With access, transport, and mobile components to knit all network domains into a coherent whole, DZS Xtreme empowers operators to create services tailored to subscribers’ specific requirements—from content streaming to telehealth to virtual reality.

, which leverages proven AI for automated, cross-domain network and service orchestration. With access, transport, and mobile components to knit all network domains into a coherent whole, DZS Xtreme empowers operators to create services tailored to subscribers’ specific requirements—from content streaming to telehealth to virtual reality. DZS Saber 4400 , an environmentally hardened platform that redefines the economics of coherent optical metro and edge transport and supports the industry’s smallest form factor multi-degree CDC Flex-Grid ROADM functionality. Ready to support BABA requirements, the Saber 4400 is ideal for US middle mile broadband programs.

an environmentally hardened platform that redefines the economics of coherent optical metro and edge transport and supports the industry’s smallest form factor multi-degree CDC Flex-Grid ROADM functionality. Ready to support BABA requirements, the Saber 4400 is ideal for US middle mile broadband programs. DZS Velocity V1, V2, and V6 optical line terminal (OLT) solutions come in a range of form factors from 1RU to 6RU, supporting up to 25,000 subscribers in a non-blocking architecture with the capacity to allow in-place upgradeability from 10G (Gigabit) Passive Optical Networking (PON) to 50G PON and beyond. The award-winning DZS Velocity portfolio, which also has 14- and 16-slot chassis-based form factors, provides industry-leading density, can be deployed in centralized and disaggregated architectures featuring advanced software-defined networking support.

V1, V2, and V6 optical line terminal (OLT) solutions come in a range of form factors from 1RU to 6RU, supporting up to 25,000 subscribers in a non-blocking architecture with the capacity to allow in-place upgradeability from 10G (Gigabit) Passive Optical Networking (PON) to 50G PON and beyond. The award-winning DZS Velocity portfolio, which also has 14- and 16-slot chassis-based form factors, provides industry-leading density, can be deployed in centralized and disaggregated architectures featuring advanced software-defined networking support. DZS CloudCheck and Expresse , AI-enabled, cloud-based software solutions that enable operators to monitor, manage, and optimize both home WiFi networks with support for the market’s widest array of customer premise equipment (CPE), as well as provide extensive service assurance across the entire network. Leveraging contextual analytics and machine learning (ML) algorithms to proactively optimize subscriber WiFi networks and end-to-end quality of experience, these two solutions help operators deliver the ultimate subscriber experience while significantly reducing truck rolls and overall support costs.

and , AI-enabled, cloud-based software solutions that enable operators to monitor, manage, and optimize both home WiFi networks with support for the market’s widest array of customer premise equipment (CPE), as well as provide extensive service assurance across the entire network. Leveraging contextual analytics and machine learning (ML) algorithms to proactively optimize subscriber WiFi networks and end-to-end quality of experience, these two solutions help operators deliver the ultimate subscriber experience while significantly reducing truck rolls and overall support costs. DZS FiberWay , the industry’s first comprehensive, hardened edge broadband solution designed to bridge the digital divide drawing from our DZS Cloud, Velocity, and Saber portfolios and complemented by key industry partners.

, the industry’s first comprehensive, hardened edge broadband solution designed to bridge the digital divide drawing from our DZS Cloud, Velocity, and Saber portfolios and complemented by key industry partners. Stay alert for additional new DZS platforms and partnerships to be announced during Fiber Connect 2023.

DZS offers a market-leading portfolio of network edge and cloud-based solutions architected to enable extraordinary performance at the lowest total cost of ownership. DZS platforms and software are standards-based, proven interoperable with diverse equipment, and designed to be managed in multi-vendor environments. As a pioneer in disaggregated platforms, SDN and virtualization, communications leaders look to DZS for innovation that delivers differentiating quality of experience and future-proof network investments.

Gunter Reiss, Chief Customer Officer for Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) will participate in the moderated discussion, “In Home Experience Panel”, taking place from 10:20 to 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 21. This marquee session, which will attract up to 3,000 attendees, will explore how operators can optimize customer experience when residential users require diverse, bandwidth-intensive services simultaneously over the network. Mr. Reiss will also participate in the “Innovations in Passive Optical Infrastructure – Enabling the Future” session from 1:30 – 2:20 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

“With our strong presence at this annual broadband community gathering and preeminent fiber industry event for the Americas, DZS is focused on enhancing the profitability and growth of our customers,” said Mr. Reiss. “Specifically, our new DZS FiberWay solution gives rural operators simplified deployment and turnkey management of gigabit and multi-gigabit fiber networks with fully auto-provisioned, AI- and cloud-enabled operations infrastructure, while meeting Build America Buy America (BABA) requirements to receive U.S. government program funding.”

Other DZS presenters at Fiber Connect 2023 include:

Geoff Burke, Senior Vice President of Marketing , who will participate in the panel discussion, “Fiber Expansion: When Fiber Gets Everywhere, It Means It Can Go Anywhere” from 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

, who will participate in the panel discussion, “Fiber Expansion: When Fiber Gets Everywhere, It Means It Can Go Anywhere” from 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22. Sanjay Bhatia, Vice President of Product Marketing , who will participate in multiple panel discussions including “Middle Mile and Future Demands: Drivers, Case Studies, Technologies, Strategies” from 12:40 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 and “Infrastructure Innovation in the Middle Mile,” from 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

, who will participate in multiple panel discussions including “Middle Mile and Future Demands: Drivers, Case Studies, Technologies, Strategies” from 12:40 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 and “Infrastructure Innovation in the Middle Mile,” from 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22. Keith Nauman, Senior Vice President, Access Edge Solutions , who will participate in the panel discussion “Fiber Access Technologies Deep Dive” from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

, who will participate in the panel discussion “Fiber Access Technologies Deep Dive” from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. on Monday, August 21. Jason Lauzon, Director, Strategic Sales and Customer Engineering , who will participate in the panel discussion “The Middle Mile Technology Deep Dive” from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

, who will participate in the panel discussion “The Middle Mile Technology Deep Dive” from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22. William Marx, Government Affairs Manager, who will participate in the “Understanding the Political Landscape” session from 12:40 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.



Visit DZS at Fiber Connect 2023 at booth #403.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.