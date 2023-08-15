Dickey’s Barbecue Donates for National Non-Profit Day

Dallas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has always taken pride in giving back to communities across the country.

On August 17th, National Non-Profit Day, the world’s largest barbecue brand continues its tradition of donating a portion of every Big Yellow Cup sale directly to The Dickey Foundation. The Dickey Foundation proudly serves as the charitable arm of the popular barbecue brand. Their primary purpose is to provide support to first responders in local communities across the United States, as well as providing financial opportunities, safety equipment such as protective armor, firefighting gear, rescue equipment and overall support for local first responders.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and The Dickey Foundation are very proud to support our local community heroes,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are so thrilled to continue to offer grants for safety assistance to these extremely brave men and women through our Big Yellow Cup donations on this charitable national day.”

Join us as we proudly support those who protect and serve every day in our communities like law enforcement, firefighters, and even their families. Any generous donation you make to The Dickey Foundation will help continue to support our first responders. Donate today to help save a life!

