Velatura HIE Corporation and Premier Health Network Announce Launch of CareConvene in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Velatura HIE Corporation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization of affiliated regional health information exchanges transforming patient care and public health through the interoperable exchange of critical information, and Premier Health Network, a physician owned clinically integrated health network of 523 providers, today announced the launch of CareConvene in the Georgia market, a critical milestone for the improvement of value-based care delivery in the region.

CareConvene is a revolutionary transition of care workflow platform offered by Velatura HIE Corporation designed to improve clinical capabilities, reduce unnecessary inpatient hospitalization and eliminate avoidable hospital readmission. The platform aids clinicians in the delivery of real-time delivery hospital notifications and provides novel digital tools to establish a 48-hour post discharge patient interaction.

“Healthcare providers are grappling with delayed information and data overload while simultaneously trying to keep up with increased patient demand and ensure the proper and seamless continuity of care,” said Tara Cramer, Senior Vice President of Regional Growth of Velatura HIE Corporation. “The comprehensive datasets we exchange enable CareConvene to equip providers with real-time actionable insights directly into their clinical workflows, addressing potential gaps in care and pinpointing who could benefit from follow up and transitions of care support.”

CareConvene’s clinician-centered design integrates real time admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) notifications. When an ADT event occurs, providers and care teams receive SMS notifications based on specific delivery criteria. They can then filter their patient population using customized attributes to exclude irrelevant ADTs, optimizing patient outreach workflow and efficiency. The platform supports the successful completion of the CMS TRC measure, specifically the 48-hour post-discharge interaction, by employing a secure and innovative digital engagement method for patients who are unresponsive to phone calls or voicemails.

“By aggregating and organizing patient data from various types of stakeholders connected to the HIE, CareConveneconnects care teams and their patients anytime, anywhere,” said Todd Bailey, Chief Operating Officer of CareConvene. “CareConvene’s platform removes historic barriers to effective communication and empowers healthcare providers with the intelligence and analytics needed to properly coordinate care across the spectrum to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently, resulting in fewer avoidable readmissions and better post-acute care.”

Through enhanced care collaboration and real-time intelligence sharing, CareConvene’s Transition of Care process helps identify gaps in care, reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and avoidable readmissions, and supports medication reconciliation, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Transition of Care (TRC) measures, CMS Star Ratings and Healthcare Effective Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) technical specifications.

“Premier Health is constantly striving to improve health outcomes, enhance the overall care experience for patients and providers alike, and reduce the need for costly and unnecessary readmissions,” said Geoffrey Mitton, MHA, Executive Director of Premier Health Network. “CareConvene is built for efficiency and interoperability. It eliminates dangerous and costly blind spots by allowing providers to remain actively engaged in patient care following discharge. Thanks to CareConvene, we are able to enhance coordination of care across the entire ecosystem and support the safe movement of people from the hospital back into the home.”

About CareConvene

CareConvene is a comprehensive digital health platform that connects patients and providers on-demand anywhere through text and video. Our technology allows providers, payers, and patients access to one personal health record for in-the-moment care coordination, education, to-dos, and direct communication that better manages health, reduces waste, and saves time. https://careconvene.com/

About Premier Health Network

Premier Health Network (PHN) is a physician owned clinically integrated health network of 523 providers including 9 ancillary facilities serving the Central Savannah River Area and surrounding counties. PHN was licensed as a corporation in 1993 under the name University Physicians Associates. PHN changed its name in January 2021 to reflect its mission as a completely independent practice organization focused solely on helping its physician practices and outpatient facilities succeed in the changing value-based care environment. It offers a multitude of important services to its provider members as listed below which in turn helps better serve the CSRA community. https://premierhn.net/