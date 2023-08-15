Komprise Achieves Inc. 5000 Ranking Again in 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, announces that the company has been named for the second year in a row to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Komprise was selected based on its revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management helps enterprises address the exponential growth of unstructured data, which comprises at least 80% of all data created today. Komprise delivers advanced analytics on all data in storage to help IT teams save significantly on storage and backup costs and improve compliance and data visibility. Komprise delivers cloud cost optimization capabilities so that organizations can move to the cloud with the best ROI and without disrupting user access. Komprise also delivers a foundation for unstructured data governance, with deep search and analytics on data assets and data migration, data tiering and data services to help improve outcomes and reduce risks from AI initiatives.

Komprise 2023 Highlights:

Komprise started the year by announcing a $37 million infusion of growth capital and strong results from 2022 during which the company doubled subscription revenues for a third consecutive year. Komprise also achieved noteworthy customer loyalty and satisfaction with 120% net dollar retention (NDR) and generating 30% of revenues in 2022 from expansions.

Also this year, Komprise announced further momentum with its alliance partners, introducing Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure, an exclusive offering for Azure customers. Komprise continued customer-led product innovation with a new standalone subscription for Komprise Analysis, new unstructured data reports for better departmental collaboration, and new features for unstructured data governance and access. The company’s work across petabyte-heavy industries such as healthcare, life sciences, public sector, media and entertainment and energy has garnered several new awards this year.

“It’s fantastic affirmation to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second year running,” says Krishna Subramanian, COO and co-founder of Komprise. “This has been another difficult year for tech companies and we’re fortunate to have a proven solution for IT organizations to generate demonstrable ROI from new ways of managing and getting value from unstructured data. Our goal is to continue delivering quantifiable benefits to our customers while also considering emerging needs for unstructured data management—from governance to enabling more efficient AI workflows and cloud migrations.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes, analytics and AI tools. www.komprise.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com