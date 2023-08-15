ZAGG Announces the Pro Stylus 2 to Unlock iPad Productivity

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Stylus 2, a cutting-edge stylus that empowers users to accomplish more with Apple iPad.



Designed with creativity and productivity in mind, the Pro Stylus 2 boasts a fine tip for precise drawing and writing, and a round, capacitive end for effortless swiping. Users can increase their accuracy, edit photos with exactness, and bid farewell to fingerprint smudges on their screens. Thanks to its tilt recognition and palm rejection technology, the Pro Stylus 2 allows users to create nuanced, pixel-perfect artwork and efficiently edit documents.

“With the Pro Stylus 2, ZAGG continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of mobile accessories,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “With its dual-tip functionality, advanced features such as tilt recognition and palm rejection technology, and the convenience of wireless charging, the Pro Stylus 2 allows users to unlock their creativity and maximize productivity.”

Key features of the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 include:

Wireless Charging : The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the included wireless charging cradle. It also charges with iPad Pro or any wireless Qi-charger.

: The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the included wireless charging cradle. It also charges with iPad Pro or any wireless Qi-charger. Dual Tip Stylus : The active tip lets you draw smooth, precise lines for notes or sketches, and the universal capacitive backend tip lets you scroll through pages easily.

: The active tip lets you draw smooth, precise lines for notes or sketches, and the universal capacitive backend tip lets you scroll through pages easily. Attaches Magnetically : The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9.

: The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9. Pen-click Power On: It’s easy to turn on the Pro Stylus 2. Just push on the round, capacitive end. The stylus will turn itself off after 15 minutes of inactivity.

It’s easy to turn on the Pro Stylus 2. Just push on the round, capacitive end. The stylus will turn itself off after 15 minutes of inactivity. Tilt Recognition : The Pro Stylus 2 has tilt recognition so you can vary the width of your stroke.

: The Pro Stylus 2 has tilt recognition so you can vary the width of your stroke. Palm Rejection Technology : While you’re using the Pro Stylus 2, if your palm touches the screen, only the Pro Stylus 2 will register so it won’t interfere with the path of the stylus.

: While you’re using the Pro Stylus 2, if your palm touches the screen, only the Pro Stylus 2 will register so it won’t interfere with the path of the stylus. Replaceable Tip: The Pro Stylus 2 comes with a spare tip.

The Pro Stylus 2 comes with a spare tip. Long-lasting Battery : The Pro Stylus 2 lasts up to six and half hours before it needs to be recharged.*

: The Pro Stylus 2 lasts up to six and half hours before it needs to be recharged.* Compatible with Apps that Support Apple Pencil : Use the Pro Stylus 2 with your favorite apps that support Apple Pencil, and with all iPad models from 2018 and later.

: Use the Pro Stylus 2 with your favorite apps that support Apple Pencil, and with all iPad models from 2018 and later. LED Charging Indicator: A light will appear on the charging cradle when the Pro Stylus 2 is charging.

The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 is the perfect accessory for professionals, artists, students, and anyone looking to elevate their iPad experience. It combines functionality, precision, and ease-of-use into one sleek and powerful device.

Pricing and Availability:

The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 is available now at ZAGG.com and at Best Buy, AT&T, and other major retailers nationwide for $79.99.

Apple, iPad, and iPad Pro are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

*Hours of usage are estimates calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the internal battery in the Pro Stylus 2 and the milliamps of the Pro Stylus 2 while in use. The actual number of hours depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, MediaMarkt, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Vodaphone. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

TEAM LEWIS

Noelle Brasier

805-587-3145

zagg@teamlewis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d70671-1e36-47ad-ae9e-22cec655a6c3