ABM to Manage Parking Operations at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, has entered into a three-year agreement to manage parking operations for Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. ABM will be managing three separate parking facilities at the home to Major League Baseball’s (“MLB”) San Francisco Giants.



This partnership builds upon ABM’s substantial parking facility management presence across San Francisco, including its position as the largest operator in the Financial District. In all, ABM serves more than 100 stadium and entertainment venues in the U.S., including six MLB ballparks as well as the Golden 1 Center for the nearby Sacramento Kings.

“We’re excited to partner with the Giants and the Oracle Park team to further enhance the fan, player, and employee experience through our parking management services,” said Josh Feinberg, EVP and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer and Head of ABM Parking & Transportation. “Our award-winning expertise in parking operations will match their competitive drive and help provide a fan experience second-to-none.”

ABM will serve as a single source for managing the combined 2,175 parking stalls located at Lot A on 3rd Street, Pier 48, and the King-Townsend Garage at 153 Townsend Street. ABM will deploy its local parking lot operators to manage these facilities and use its innovative technologies and green operating solutions to optimize each location.

“With parking being the first and last interaction many fans have with us on a game or event day, we’re excited to partner with ABM and gain from their national experience with both parking and sports venues to further elevate the fan experience at Oracle Park,” said Joshua Karlin-Resnick, Transportation Director of the San Francisco Giants.

Through a combination of smart technology and industry-leading expertise, ABM provides a platform for simple online payments, connectivity to loyalty programs, and seamless online reservations to enhance the overall parking experience.

ABM is a leader in parking management and operates facilities for over 2,000 clients across the nation. ABM’s partnership with the San Francisco Giants will begin during this 2023 season and extend through the 2025 season.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

