Lifequest Subsidiary Completes the First Commercial Sale in Ethiopia of a 100m3/Day Capacity Biopipe Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (OTCMARKETS: LQWC) is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the wastewater treatment industry, municipal corporations and institutions. Our focus is on innovative, decentralized, and scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe Global, the Company is engaged in industrial (ETP) and sewage wastewater treatment (STP) markets.

Max Khan, CEO of Lifequest Corp, said, “We are thrilled to announce the completion of the first commercial sale in Ethiopia of our flagship biological Biopipe sewage wastewater treatment system. The 100m3 (26,000 gallons per day) system will be installed at Ethiopia’s national university and will further showcase the efficiency of Biopipe. The system was sold against an irrevocable letter of credit, which has now been settled. The system has already arrived in Ethiopia, and we expect to install and commission the system in the near future. In spite of the occasional negative headline news, Ethiopia is experiencing normalization of growth and the construction sector is booming, which is creating a massive opportunity for decentralized (onsite) wastewater treatment systems. Biopipe has received all the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Water & Energy, and we are now expecting to close on several projects in Ethiopia.”

Biopipe will be presented at the environment exhibition in Addis Ababa related to the following conference:

https://www.unep.org/events/unep-event/nineteenth-ordinary-session-african-ministerial-conference-environment-amcen

About Lifequest & Subsidiary Biopipe Global

Lifequest is a leading provider of wastewater treatment solutions, specializing in the design, construction, and operation of onsite wastewater treatment plants. Our suite of offerings includes effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Our flagship product, Biopipe is a 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance onsite sewage wastewater treatment system.

