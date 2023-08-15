BodyGuardz Introduces Paradigm® Pro: The Revolutionary iPhone 14 Pro Protective Case with EnduraCore™ Technology

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in innovative mobile device protection, announced today the launch of Paradigm Pro, the ultimate protective case designed exclusively for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Paradigm Pro introduces a novel approach to mobile phone utilization, incorporating innovative, heat-regulating materials that preserve battery life along with advanced protection, including an industry-leading 18-foot drop rating.



Paradigm Pro goes the extra mile for users, offering ultimate protection and stamina to create, engage, and stream. Paradigm Pro is enhanced with EnduraCore technology that stretches end-of-day battery life down to the last drop, critical for power users such as content creators. In addition, the high-impact corners, lanyard attachment and unmatched drop protection gives users the peace of mind that their device has the most optimal protection the industry offers.

“As mobile devices continue to evolve, users demand superior protection that doesn't compromise their device's functionality, particularly battery life,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BGZ brands. “With Paradigm Pro, we are once again raising the bar by merging our proprietary technology with advanced engineering that offers users the ultimate protection and stamina to create, engage, and stream without losing battery power.”

Paradigm Pro is meticulously crafted to seamlessly complement the iPhone 14 Pro's elegant design, with a premium look that matches its exceptional performance. In addition, Paradigm Pro’s recycled material construction supports a more sustainable planet, and MagSafe compatibility yields effortless, wireless charging.

Key Features of Paradigm Pro:



18’ drop rating offers ultimate protection



EnduraCore cooling technology and vents extend battery life



Embedded MagSafe charging compatibility and connection to accessories

Removable lanyard and built-in anchor point helps prevent drops



Raised camera ring bezel protects camera lenses from scratches



Ultra-comfortable buttons for easy handling



Directional speaker ports for better sound

PureGuard™ - Treated to resist microbial growth

"Paradigm Pro is a testament to our commitment—not just to safeguard devices, but to elevate the entire user experience. We believe that true protection seamlessly integrates with style, functionality, and sustainability. This case is more than a shield. It's a companion that empowers you to fearlessly embrace every adventure, capture every moment, and stay connected with confidence," added Feller.

Paradigm Pro for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available to purchase today for $59.95 at BodyGuardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is part of BGZ brands and a leading innovator in mobile device protection technology. BodyGuardz is renowned for its high-quality screen protectors, cases, and other mobile accessories that offer exceptional protection to a wide range of devices. The brand is committed to providing its customers with products that protect their devices from scratches, drops, and other hazards, while also enhancing the user experience. With a focus on innovation and quality, BodyGuardz has become a trusted name in the mobile device protection industry. Its products are used and loved by millions of customers worldwide.

About BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands— BodyGuardz , Lander and MOXYO . For more information, visit BGZ brands .

