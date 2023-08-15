Netreo Earns Inc. 5000 Recognition for 7th Consecutive Year

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM) and observability solutions has once again been recognized on the Inc. 5000 - the leading business magazine’s annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. The honor marks the 7th consecutive year that Netreo has earned a coveted spot, No. 3,731 on this year’s list.

“Our focus has remained on delivering an exceptional user experience to all Netreo customers, from product innovations to personalized support,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “We are extremely grateful to our customers and partners for their constant feedback and co-innovation with us - ensuring that we’re always offering the best customer experience through our products and services.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among segments within this year’s list, Netreo moved up to rank 511 in California, and placed 445 among software companies and 224 in the greater Los Angeles area.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Netreo can be found on the Inc. 5000 list at: https://www.inc.com/profile/netreo.

About Netreo

Netreo’s smart and secure full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

