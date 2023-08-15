Milepost Insurance joins the Truckstop Partner Marketplace to Help Owner-Operators Simplify the Insurance Quoting Process

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost Insurance Agency LLC (Milepost), a Berkshire Hathaway company focused on simplifying the trucking insurance process for independent owner-operators, today announced the company has joined the Truckstop Partner Marketplace. The goal of this partnership is to provide Truckstop customers reliable and comprehensive insurance coverage, allowing for operators to quote insurance and purchase policies online, as well as generate certificates of insurance through a 24/7 digital insurance portal so they’re able to stay on the road and never miss an opportunity to move freight.



“One of the biggest challenges that an owner-operator faces when they want to start their own authority is getting insurance,” said Joe Nibley, Vice President, Milepost. “Truckstop’s extensive marketplace and operator verification network allows us to bring reliable insurance to vetted, independent carriers who are looking to secure their fleet. By removing the guesswork that often comes with selecting insurance, we’re able to help get trucks on the road faster and safer.”

Small carriers and independent owner-operators simply need to visit the Truckstop Partner Marketplace. From there, users have access to Milepost’s streamlined insurance quotation and purchasing process. Within 15 minutes, a prospect can have a quote to jumpstart their operations with Milepost or switch their insurance to Milepost as a way to save along their bottom line.

"Truckstop remains committed to reducing risks in the freight transaction process, all the way down to the insurance level," said Alan Alberto, Director of Partnerships & Alliances, Truckstop. "Our partnership with Milepost provides our customers with more options and enhances their access to the types of coverage and coverage levels that many users desire."

“Freight rates are the number one focal point for small fleets and independent owner operators, making our partnership with Truckstop natural.” continued Nibley. “Milepost’s insurance policies have the highest financial strength rating, allowing for these business men and women to maximize their opportunities and truly never miss a load. Truckstop’s Marketplace expands our ability to provide 24/7 coverage to these operators and allows them to further their broker or shipper relationships.”

To read more about Milepost’s partnership with Truckstop, be sure to read through the full details here https://marketplace.truckstop.com/details/milepost-insurance

About Milepost

As industry experts with over 35 years of experience, Milepost Insurance understands the unique needs of commercial truck operators. Milepost Insurance is a trusted provider of commercial truck insurance, dedicated to offering premier service and customized coverage to help clients save time and money. With a mission to simplify the insurance process, Milepost Insurance ensures that customers receive the right coverage for their specific operations, while maximizing available discounts. Customers have the convenience of obtaining a quote online or speaking directly with one of the agency's experts, who can provide a quote in 15 minutes or less. This commitment to efficiency ensures that clients can quickly make informed decisions and get back to focusing on their operations.