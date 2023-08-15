United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2023: Insights into Prominent Players, Including Leading Debtor Counsel and Advisory Roles

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2023 - 33rd Annual Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dive into a world of invaluable corporate bankruptcy insights with our comprehensive annual yearbook and almanac.

Serving as essential resources, these materials offer swift access to vital information that can shape strategic decisions. The Analyst, an established authority in the Restructuring and Bankruptcy industry, has solidified its position as the go-to database for a diverse clientele.

From leading law firms and investment banks to government regulators, law schools, and business schools, our real-time data and intelligence have become a trusted asset. Spanning over 500 pages, these resources encapsulate a wealth of facts, figures, graphs, in-depth research, and insightful commentary, covering every facet of corporate bankruptcy.

Curated meticulously by our experienced bankruptcy analysts, the almanac employs a user-friendly format that ensures effortless navigation and comprehension. As a longstanding staple in the most distinguished law and business libraries for over three decades, the annual almanac has consistently provided professionals with unparalleled insights.

The 2023 edition, our latest release, delves into the exceptional landscape of 2022, a year marked by an unprecedentedly low number of bankruptcy filings.

The 2023 edition of Bankruptcy Almanac, spanning 500 pages, features:

A comprehensive written analysis of the previous year's bankruptcy landscape

Detailed case summaries highlighting the largest and most significant filings of 2022

Charts and graphs illustrating bankruptcy trends by industry, region, and more

In-depth information on distressed securities

Insights into prominent players within the bankruptcy industry, including leading debtor counsel and advisory roles

