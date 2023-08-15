Xeriant Creates Scientific Advisory Board for Advanced Materials Division, Adding Prominent Scientist in Wood-Based Composites

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announces today that Petr Pařil, Ph.D. has been appointed to its newly formed Advanced Materials Scientific Advisory Board as Senior Advisor. Dr. Pařil, a professor and researcher on the academic staff of the Department of Wood Science and Wood Technology at Mendel University in Brno, Czech Republic, has been actively involved with the development and testing of Xeriant’s green composite building materials and fire retardants.



Among Pařil’s many wood science research projects at Mendel University was the development of agglomerated plastic and wood waste materials, a program sponsored by the Czech Republic’s Agency for Enterprise and Innovation which began in 2019. He also helped establish an international team of leading wood scientists and engineers focused on the development of new wood-based materials, which was funded by the European Social Fund and the Czech Republic. Pařil has published numerous peer-reviewed articles, holds several patents, and is a featured speaker on topics related to wood innovation.

“Dr. Pařil brings extensive knowledge in the field of wood-based composites as we form our Advanced Materials Scientific Advisory Board. We appreciate the work he has done to further the development of our green fire-resistant NEXBOARD product and look forward to his continued involvement with our Company as we expand the scope of our Advanced Materials Division,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of emerging aerospace technologies, including next generation air and spacecraft, and advanced eco-friendly materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industry sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

