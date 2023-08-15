Global Cell Culture Media Market, Forecast to 2028: Exploring Advancements in 3D Cell Culture for Breakthrough Medical Research

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Media Market - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The global cell culture media market is on an upward trajectory, poised to achieve remarkable growth in the coming years. Projections indicate that by 2028, the market will have surged to a value of USD 13 billion from its 2023 valuation of USD 6.2 billion, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% throughout the forecast period.

This exponential expansion can be attributed to several pivotal factors, including the escalating demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and biosimilars, as well as the escalating adoption of serum-free media. Notably, the market's progression is further bolstered by the increasing acceptance of cell-based vaccines and the substantial investments made by key industry players to introduce innovative products.

To thoroughly comprehend the dynamics of the cell culture media market, a comprehensive report has been crafted, delving into market size estimations and prospective growth opportunities. Furthermore, the report undertakes an in-depth analysis of competitive landscape, profiling key market participants like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, and others, scrutinizing their offerings, growth strategies, and recent advancements.













By type, the serum-free media segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, the serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Serum-free media has been developed as an alternative to serum-containing media to provide a more controlled and defined environment for cell culture. These media are usually composed of a basal medium supplemented with defined concentrations of growth factors, hormones, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients necessary for cell growth and proliferation. Due to various advantages there has been increased demand for serum-free media among end users, this factor is impacting the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell culture media market

The cell culture media market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory support and guidelines for the cell culture-based vaccine production, moderate manufacturing costs of vaccines and emphasis on geographical expansion by key market players in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to project the growth of the Asia Pacific region at faster pace.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Emerging Cell Culture Technologies for Cell-based Vaccines Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies and Biosimilars Launch of New Cell Culture Media Products by Market Players Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies Increasing Demand for Serum- and Animal Component-Free Media Growth in Stem Cell Research Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Restraints Expensive Cell Biology Research Products Ethical Concerns Regarding Cell Biology Research

Opportunities Advancements in 3D Cell Culture Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks of Pandemics Emerging Markets

Challenges Survival of Small Players and New Entrants



Companies Profiled

Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Danaher Sartorius AG Corning Incorporated Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Lonza Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Stemcell Technologies Miltenyi Biotec HiMedia Laboratories Biologos

Other Players Cell Applications, Inc. Caisson Labs Inc. PromoCell GmbH Cell Biologics, Inc. Invivogen Pan-Biotech Cellular Technology Limited Zen-Bio, Inc. Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc. Cyagen Biosciences Biowest Akron Biotech KCell Biosciences Welgene Inc.



