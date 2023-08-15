Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 15 August 2023 at 15:15 p.m. EEST

Changes in Verkkokauppa.com management team – strategic and technological development to be concentrated into one function

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj concentrates strategic and technological development into one function. The company's Chief Technology Officer, Jyrki Tulokas, will, in addition to his current role, assume responsibility for strategic development and will continue as Chief Strategy & Technology Officer.

"Strategic development at Verkkokauppa.com is closely linked to our technological and digital leadership. Thus, this reorganization is natural and will accelerate and enhance the implementation of our strategy," says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com.

Perttu Meldo, Verkkokauppa.com's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer and member of the Management Team, has decided to leave the company to join a new employer. Meldo will leave the company on 18 August 2023.

"On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com, I would like to thank Perttu. He has brought his significant expertise to our ongoing strategy process and the launch of our profit improvement program," says Panu Porkka.

More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Email panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 75,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.