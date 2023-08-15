UK General Insurance Market Insights: Personal and Commercial Lines Drive 2.0% Growth in 2022, Direct Distribution on the Rise

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) General Insurance Market Essentials (Personal and Commercial Lines) - Analyzing Gross Written Premiums (GWP), Growth Potential and Product Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the UK general insurance market, focusing on both personal and commercial lines, their growth potential, and product distribution.

Navigating the UK General Insurance Market:

The report provides valuable insights into the UK general insurance market, covering personal lines such as private motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as commercial lines including commercial motor, commercial property, and employers' liability insurance.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents a detailed analysis of the UK general insurance market's performance, including a 2.0% growth in 2022. It delves into both personal and commercial insurance lines, highlighting key drivers of gross written premiums (GWP) and areas for future growth. The report also discusses product distribution strategies within these market segments.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The report examines the growth of the total UK general insurance market, including both personal and commercial lines.

The total UK general insurance market grew by 2.0% in 2022.

The total personal insurance market increased by 0.7% in 2022, rising to GBP28.41 billion in GWP.

The total commercial lines market experienced a 3.4% growth in GWP in 2022, rising to GBP27.51 billion.

The direct channel is expected to increase its share of distribution in personal lines to 49.5% by 2027f.

Key Topics Covered:

The report covers a range of key topics, including an executive summary, analysis of the total general insurance market, insights into personal insurance, exploration of commercial insurance, and discussions on distribution strategies.

For those interested in understanding the UK general insurance market, this report offers valuable information on market performance, growth potential, and distribution strategies. It is a useful resource for businesses and individuals seeking insights into this dynamic industry.

