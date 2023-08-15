NeoGames signs agreement with Scientific Games to supply its NeoGames Studio content to the Pennsylvania Lottery

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, has signed an agreement with Scientific Games to deliver its premium NeoGames Studio content to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The three-year deal will see NeoGames Studio’s rich portfolio of engaging titles integrated onto the Scientific Games platform, providing the Pennsylvania Lottery’s customers with a wide range of award-winning eInstant games which will be rolled out across the coming year.

The new partnership further expands NeoGames’ increasing support for lottery customers in North America, with a total of eight lotteries on the continent set to carry the supplier’s iLottery offering.

NeoGames Studio, the Company's in-house games studio, holds a 17-year track record of providing lotteries with a constant flow of premium eInstant games, having created over 250 games since its inception. The studio has won numerous industry awards, with its most recent win taking place at the EGR North America Awards 2023, where its innovative eInstant game, Desert Fantasy, won the gold award for Best New Game.

Drew Svitko, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said: “We are delighted to be able to add the successful and innovative NeoGames Studio portfolio to our iLottery online platform. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the digital games experience for our valued players and NeoGames Studio has a content portfolio that is packed with entertaining experiences. We believe that this deal will enhance the Lottery’s appeal to online players, while fulfilling the PA Lottery’s mission of boosting proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.”

Hili Shakked, Managing Director of NeoGames Studio, said: "Through this partnership with Scientific Games and the Pennsylvania Lottery, we are able to bring our premium eInstant games to a large new market of players. This collaboration is a further illustration of our commitment to providing innovative, engaging games that meet the needs of lottery customers. We are confident that this long-term agreement will be a win-win for all stakeholders.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

