Texas Capital Ranked in Top 10 of U.S. Middle Market Bookrunner Loan Syndications for First Time

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that Refinitiv LPC has ranked Texas Capital’s commercial loan syndication business in the top 10 of U.S. Middle Market Loan Syndication Bookrunners. The ranking, which marks the first time Texas Capital has been included in this list, highlights the firm’s leadership in the Middle Market space as a lead underwriter for loans up to $500 million.



“This recognition further cements Texas Capital as a leader in originating, organizing and distributing syndicated credit facilities among a strong group of financial institutions,” said Texas Capital Head of Corporate & Investment Banking Daniel Hoverman. “Consistent with our culture of client obsession, we remain focused on providing timely and accurate advice to help our clients execute meaningful transactions.”

Syndicated loans arranged by Texas Capital can be structured on a cash flow multiple, asset-covered or enterprise value basis across a multitude of sectors and leverage thresholds. Through a dedicated team of professionals and a network of strong relationships, Texas Capital offers access to a broad range of banks and institutional capital through tailored structures allowing clients to achieve their long-term objectives.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 ® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the holding company of Texas Capital, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.