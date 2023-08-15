Orion Energy Systems Introduces TritonPro™ and New Harris Exterior LED Product Lines, Broadening Portfolio of Innovative, Quality Solutions

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services, and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, today announced the launch of its new TritonPro™ product category and new Harris exterior LED lighting products. The launch comprises five new cutting-edge products that provide proprietary Orion design, quality and value-pricing to expand the Company’s reach into new construction and retrofit markets and to meet requests from channel partners.



The new products are designed to provide unparalleled performance, efficiency, and in-field versatility to a broader array of customers and market segments. The new products are:

TritonPro™ Compact Linear High Bay​ is a compact, state-of-the-art LED lighting fixture with a sleek design, minimal footprint, and unmatched performance. Offering powerful illumination and energy-saving capabilities, this fixture is perfect for high-ceiling indoor spaces such as warehouses, manufacturing units, and retail facilities.



TritonPro™ LED Slimline Lumen Select Vaportight has a durable, waterproof construction engineered to deliver exceptional lighting performance in harsh environments. The product is ideal for use in parking garages, manufacturing facilities, and other demanding locations with a variety of lighting requirements.



TritonPro™ LED Troffer Lumen Select​ is an innovative lighting solution offering on-site customizable light settings that is ideal for modern office spaces, educational settings, and healthcare facilities. Configurable for specific needs, it enhances user comfort and productivity while also ensuring energy efficiency.



TritonPro™ LED Lumen Select Strip Retrofit​ is designed to replace outdated fluorescent lighting with ease. Providing exceptional illumination while reducing maintenance costs, it is an excellent choice for retail stores, supermarkets, and various commercial settings.



Harris Area Light Lumen Select​ is a high-performance outdoor LED lighting fixture designed for parking lots, pathways, and any large outdoor area. With field selectable capabilities and interchangeable optics lens options, it offers maximum on-site flexibility to match the needs of any environment, ensuring safety and security in previously dark outdoor areas.



"We are excited to expand the breadth and capability of our LED lighting solutions with these innovative new Orion-designed solutions," said Mike Jenkins, Orion CEO. "The TritonPro™ series expands our reach, value proposition and leadership in the lighting industry. These new products also reaffirm our commitment to driving innovation with cutting-edge technology, outstanding performance, and energy-efficient lighting solutions to meet an expanding range of applications for our customers.”

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website.

