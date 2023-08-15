Global Dental Chair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Comfort and Technology Fusion - Power Dental Chairs Spearhead Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Chair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type (Ceiling-Mounted Design, Dental-Chair Mounted Design), By Application (Examination, Surgery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental chair market size is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and prevalence of oral diseases and the consequent increase in the demand for dental care facilities. Development in infrastructure and improving access of low- and middle-income groups to dental facilities can further boost the market.



According to the Global Oral Health Status Report 2022, published by the World Health Organization, approximately two billion people across the globe are suffering from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children are suffering from caries of primary teeth.

Moreover, one billion people worldwide are suffering from severe gum disease which is also a major cause of total tooth loss. The bad oral habits of people such as tobacco consumption and poor hygiene maintenance are contributing to the rising prevalence of these diseases.



The technological advancements in the dental chair industry are also contributing to their growing demand. The addition of innovative features such as touch screens is making these chairs more comfortable than others. In addition, mobile independent chairs can help in increasing patients' access to oral healthcare facilities. Such innovations can further increase the adoption rate of dental chairs and boost market growth.



The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also observed in this market. Several restrictions imposed by governments across countries limited people's movement and their visits to hospitals decreased significantly. However, the market witnessed a recovery as restrictions were eased.



Dental Chair Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the power dental chair segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.1% in 2022 and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements and the increasing emphasis of dentists on providing their patients with maximum comfort

Based on type, the ceiling-mounted segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.7% in 2022, owing to its easy-to-maintain attribute and effectiveness

Based on application, the examination segment dominated the market with a share of 28.4% in 2022 owing to increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene

In 2022, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.1%, owing to the use of advanced technology and increased consumer knowledge. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $957.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1480 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Austin Dental Equipment Company

Midmark

Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.

Xo CARE A/S

Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Straumann

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Dental Chair Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Dental Chair Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Dental Chair: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dental Chair Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Dental Chair Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Powered dental chair

4.4. Non-powered dental chair



Chapter 5. Dental Chair: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dental Chair Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Dental Chair Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Ceiling-mounted design

5.4. Mobile-Independent Design

5.5. Dental-chair mounted design



Chapter 6. Dental Chair: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Dental Chair Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Dental Chair Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Examination

6.4. Surgery

6.5. Orthodontics



Chapter 7. Dental Chair Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Dental Chair Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



