Global Retail Health Market Analysis 2023: From Aisles to Ailments - How Retail Health is Revolutionizing Consumer-Centric Care

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformation of Retail Health: Analysis of Trends and Their Impact on Traditional Healthcare Providers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retailers’ Patient Centricity and Challenges in Traditional Healthcare Drive Transformational Growth

This study sets out to delineate the contours of this dynamic phenomenon, defining retail health as the fusion of healthcare and wellness offerings emanating from retail giants, drugstores, and discount retailers.

In an evolving healthcare landscape, the concept of retail health has emerged as a transformative paradigm, bridging the gap between consumer-centric services and traditional healthcare provisions.

Beyond the confines of conventional pharmacy services, this report delves into a comprehensive overview of the US retail health market, dissecting its multifaceted impact on the established realm of healthcare providers.

A central focus lies in the role played by retail health providers in filling the void left by traditional healthcare avenues, offering an array of services that span from urgent care to chronic condition management, from preventive measures to the blossoming landscape of women's health, thus redefining the scope of accessible and consumer-oriented healthcare.

High cost is a barrier to healthcare and medication access, affecting uninsured and aged populations the most. People often skip their medication refills, follow-up visits, and treatment cycles, failing to afford the cost. A significant proportion of the population is in debt due to healthcare bills.

Despite such high costs, healthcare services have not been up to standard, and a majority of the population is dissatisfied with the traditional system. Patients from rural and remote locations struggle to access primary care. Numerous challenges related to cost and convenience lead patients to switch to retail health systems.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

Aetna Health (part of CVS Health)

CVS Health

Kaiser Permanente

Kroger

Oak Street Health (part of CVS Health)

One Medical

VillageMD (associated with Walgreens)

Walgreens

Walmart Health Center

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Retail Health Industry and Traditional Healthcare

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Getting the Definition Right

Retail Care Models

Types of Retail Health Offerings

Retail Health's Expanded Healthcare Role in the Continuum of Care

Gaps in Traditional Healthcare - Key Drivers for Retail Health

Retail Health Drivers and Restraints

Growing Consumer Preference for Retail Pharmacies

Patient Care Journey - Traditional Compared to Retail Health

Opportunity for Retail Health

Competitive Landscape

CVS Health - The Minute Clinic (Retail Health)

CVS Health - Oak Street Health (Primary Care)

CVS Health - Aetna Health (Payer)

Kroger - The Little Clinic

Walgreens - VillageMD

Kaiser Permanente Target Clinic

Walmart Health Center

Amazon - One Medical

Other Key Vendors

Technology Enabling Vendors

Key Value Propositions by Retailers

Retail Health Impact on Healthcare Systems

Imperatives for Traditional Healthcare Providers

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

In-store Health Clinics

Co-located and Outside-store Health Clinics

Behavioral/Mental Health and Wellness

Clinical Trials and RWE Services

Women's Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kd84p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.