Gotransverse Awarded Positive Outlook in MGI Research’s Agile Billing Top 50

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse, a leading global provider of agile monetization platforms, was one of only six vendors to receive a “positive” outlook in the latest MGI Research 360 Ratings report, the Agile Billing Top 50: Buyers Guide. The report analyzes the leading agile billing software suppliers, giving positive, negative, and neutral rankings and honorable mentions.



Gotransverse ranked high in MGI’s Solution Strength vs. Go-to-Market Strength MarketLens™:

Gotransverse scored a 57 overall against a peer average of 54

Gotransverse ranked #2 for product

Gotransverse ranked #4 for strategy



According to the report:

“Gotransverse continues to maintain its ability to handle complex customer requirements for rating, metering, and invoicing large volumes of billing transactions across a broad range of pricing modalities such as tiered subscriptions and usage-based pricing, as well as support quick-time data management needs, handle contract-specific pricing, and support a complex mix of physical/digital products and services over a wide range of industries and geographies.”

The report also noted that Gotransverse is a good fit for “large, high-volume, high-complexity, B2B/B2X companies” that need sophisticated billing for recurring revenue. The platform works well across multiple pricing modalities for physical and digital goods and is an especially good fit for communications, media, and technology (SMT) XaaS, logistics, and transportation.

“We are delighted to be recognized by MGI, the leading authority in our market” said James Messer, CEO of Gotransverse. “We’ve built a powerhouse monetization platform and the latest MGI 360 Report does an excellent job of highlighting its strengths. Our robust and agile cloud billing solution continues to evolve with new features that further meet the needs of our customers. I am confident we will continue to outrank our peers in performance.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to offer their customers’ subscription-based billing options and manage the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .