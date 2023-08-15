Gene Expression Market to Reach USD 32.23 Billion by 2032; Rising Investments in Research and Development across Genomics & Biotechnology Sectors to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 12.28 billion in 2022 global gene expression market will reach USD 32.23 billion by 2032. Single-cell gene expression analysis has gained tremendous momentum in recent years. Advancements in technologies like single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) offer the opportunity to study individual cells within heterogeneous populations, providing insights into cellular diversity, developmental processes, disease heterogeneity, and personalized medicine applications. In addition, spatial transcriptomics allows the mapping of gene expression patterns directly in tissue sections, preserving the spatial context of gene activity. This emerging field offers opportunities for understanding the spatial organization of tissues, identifying cell types within complex structures, and characterizing spatial gene expression changes in diseases.



Key Insight of the Global Gene Expression Market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The region's biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are experiencing rapid growth, with a focus on innovative therapies and precision medicine. Gene expression technologies are crucial in drug discovery, development, and personalized medicine, driving the market's expansion. The Asia Pacific region is home to a large and genetically diverse population, providing an extensive pool of samples for gene expression studies. This diversity is valuable for understanding genetic variations related to diseases and drug responses. As healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness grows, there is a rise in genetic disorders being recognized and diagnosed in the Asia Pacific region. These factors drive the demand for gene expression technologies in genetic testing and diagnostics.



In 2022, the cDNA synthesis & conversion segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.61% and market revenue of 3.51 billion.



The process segment is divided into data analysis & interpretation, cDNA synthesis & conversion, purification, PCR analysis and sample collection. In 2022, the cDNA synthesis & conversion segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.61% and market revenue of 3.51 billion.



In 2022, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.82% and market revenue of 5.14 billion.



The technology segment is divided into DNA microarray, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. In 2022, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.82% and market revenue of 5.14 billion.



In 2022, the kits & reagents segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 74.58% and market revenue of 9.16 billion.



The product segment is classified into DNA chip/microarray, kits & reagents, and others. In 2022, the kits & reagents segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 74.58% and market revenue of 9.16 billion.



In 2022, the high-plex segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 66.29% and market revenue of 8.14 billion.



The capacity segment includes high-plex and low to mid-plex. In 2022, the high-plex segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 66.29% and market revenue of 8.14 billion.



In 2022, the drug discovery & development segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.83% and market revenue of 5.63 billion.



The application segment is divided into biotechnology & microbiology, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and others. In 2022, the drug discovery & development segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.83% and market revenue of 5.63 billion.



In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the biggest market share of 51.43% and market revenue of 6.32 billion.



The end user segment is classified into academic research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the biggest market share of 51.43% and market revenue of 6.32 billion.



Advancement in market



February 2022 – Biocartis has recently partnered with Ophiomics2 to bring a groundbreaking product called HepatoPredict (prognostic gene expression signature test) to the market. HepatoPredict is specifically designed to aid in identifying Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) patients who would benefit from curative-intent surgeries, particularly liver transplantation. The collaboration with Ophiomics2 has allowed Biocartis to commence the commercialization of HepatoPredict in October 2022. This test now provides valuable support in the decision-making process for liver transplantation in patients with HCC.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Raising government and private funding and growing research in epigenetics.



Support from government organizations and private investors for genomics and gene expression research has boosted the development and commercialization of gene expression technologies and products. Besides, epigenetic modifications impact gene expression without changing the underlying DNA sequence. The burgeoning research in epigenetics has increased the need for gene expression analysis, contributing to market expansion.



Restraint: Technological limitations and limited validation of biomarkers.



Despite significant advancements, gene expression technologies have limitations, such as sensitivity, specificity, and the ability to detect rare transcripts. Overcoming these technological constraints requires ongoing research and innovation. Although gene expression can identify potential biomarkers for diseases and drug responses, validating these biomarkers for clinical use remains challenging. The lack of robust validation may hamper their acceptance in routine clinical practice.



Opportunity: Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and rise of gene editing technologies.



AI-driven approaches can enhance the analysis and interpretation of gene expression data, leading to more accurate and actionable insights. Integration of AI algorithms with gene expression technologies can unlock novel research possibilities. Additionally, advancements in gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 offer opportunities to study gene expression patterns under altered genetic conditions, providing valuable information for therapeutic research and drug development.



Challenge: Integration with multi-omics data and lower education and awareness.



Integrating gene expression data with other omics data, such as proteomics and metabolomics, can be complex and require specialized expertise to derive comprehensive insights. Furthermore, the potential of gene expression technologies may need to be fully understood and appreciated across various industries and medical fields. Raising awareness and providing education about the benefits and applications of gene expression is essential for broader adoption.



Some of the major players operating in the global gene expression market are:



• Agilent Technologies

• AutoGenomics

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Biocartis NV

• Danaher Corp.

• ELITechGroup

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Fluidigm Corp.

• GE Healthcare

• IntegraGen

• Interpace Biosciences, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Luminex Corp.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Promega Corp.

• QIAGEN

• Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

• Takara Bio, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Process



• Data Analysis & Interpretation

• cDNA Synthesis & Conversion

• Purification

• PCR Analysis

• Sample Collection



By Technology



• DNA Microarray

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Others



By Product



• DNA Chip/Microarray

• Kits & Reagents

• Others



By Capacity



• High-Plex

• Low-to Mid-Plex



By Application



• Biotechnology & Microbiology

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Others



By End User



• Academic Research Centers

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



